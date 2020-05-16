Ahsoka Will Reportedly Have Her Own Live-Action Star Wars Series

Ahsoka Tano will join the cast of The Mandalorian in season 2, but it appears that Lucasfilm has big plans for the Star Wars character beyond just that.

It shouldn’t come off as a surprise that the Mouse House wishes to explore the potential of several other characters in live-action, given that Jon Favreau’s new show rose to global prominence almost immediately after premiering late last year on Disney Plus. In addition to Snips getting into the story of Mando and the Child, it’s been reported that Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Bo-Katan Kryze will make an appearance as well, not to mention that Disney has cast Jango Fett’s actor to portray Boba Fett.

Now, according to yet another report, this time from FandomWire, the former Jedi Padawan will go on to become the lead of her own independent show. Taking place after Star Wars Rebels, this new series will reportedly feature the crew of Ghost as they go looking for Ezra Bridger in the Unknown Regions. It’s even said that a live-action version of Admiral Thrawn might also appear in the story, which, frankly, is enough to drive us over the edge with excitement.

While Lucasfilm has yet to comment on this, at this point, there’ve been too many reports about an Ahoksa spinoff series to not take them seriously. Not to mention that her popularity in the fandom and the fact that she played a huge role in the final season of The Clone Wars this year all seem to indicate that the character’s ready to take the big leap into the live-action medium.

Even former Disney CEO Bob Iger previously revealed that they’re just getting started with Star Wars and there’s so much still to come, especially in the form of TV shows. So, fingers crossed, we’ll eventually see a series centering around Ahsoka after the fall of the Galactic Empire in the near future.