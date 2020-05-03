The next season of The Mandalorian will also mark the first live-action appearance of Ahsoka Tano, this time played by Rosario Dawson, but can we expect her new sidekick to show up as well?

Since most of the content in the world of that galaxy far, far away doesn’t exactly follow a chronological pattern, it’s easy to get confused when trying to wrap your head around the continuity of everything. For instance, nowadays, fans are enjoying the final episodes of The Clone Wars, all of which have centered around Ahsoka in the last days of the Galactic Republic. But before the hit animated show got renewed for a seventh and final season, Ahsoka played a major role in Rebels, a show that took place before A New Hope.

Now, reports indicate that Jon Favreau wants to bring Ahsoka to live-action by introducing her in the second season of The Mandalorian. The last time we saw the former Jedi Padawan, she teamed up with Sabine Wren to go look for Ezra Bridger in the Unknown Regions. So, since Favreau’s show also takes place after the fall of the Empire, it seems likely that Mando and Baby Yoda will bump into Ahsoka and Sabine as they’re continuing their search for Ezra in the Outer Rim.

Of course, as neither Ezra nor Sabine have been confirmed to make a comeback, this is mere speculation at this point. Filoni might even decide to explore the pair’s journey in a spinoff series. In that case, The Mandalorian won’t necessarily address Sabine’s fate in the upcoming chapter.

Still, we’re just glad to finally see Ahsoka outside the animation spectrum. It’s true that The Rise of Skywalker has already acknowledged the character by including her voice cameo alongside the rest of the Jedi, but it doesn’t count until we finally see an actress in full costume and makeup as Snips.

Tell us, though, what other Star Wars characters do you wish to see in The Mandalorian season 2? As usual, sound off in the comments section below.