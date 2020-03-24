Here’s How Rosario Dawson Could Look As Ahsoka In The Mandalorian

The Rise of Skywalker may have brought the main Star Wars story to an end, but all’s not lost, as fans still have The Mandalorian to look forward to in the coming years.

The producers have already teased us about season 2 growing bigger in scale, but if we’re being fair, the addition of Ahsoka Tano alone, who’s set to make her official live-action debut through actress Rosario Dawson, was all we needed to get excited about the next run. In fact, this is essentially a dream-come-true for Star Wars fans, many of whom had petitioned for years to see a version of the character on the big screen. Granted, that kind of happened in Episode IX as a voice cameo, but we were still disappointed to not see the former Jedi knight in a photorealistic capacity.

Well, that’s all about to change, as the second season of The Mandalorian will officially introduce the character to the show. The Mouse House has chosen Rosario Dawson to play Ahsoka, and even though some naysayers have already voiced their distaste with her casting, we’re still excited to see how the actress will be transformed via makeup and other effects to look the part.

Some of us, in particular, are less patient than the rest, which is why they’ve taken it upon themselves to envision the Sin City actress in costume as Anakin’s former padawan. As you can see from the fan art below:

The first piece of art comes from user BossLogic on Twitter, while the second one is a sketch from artist John Burns. One does a great job of capturing the actress’s facial features, while the other more closely resembles Ahsoka’s longer tentacles as seen in Star Wars Rebels.

Tell us, though, are you excited about the live-action debut of Snips on the second season of The Mandalorian? Sound off with your thoughts in the usual place below.