The demand for more of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe has reached an all-time high. In fact, it was recently announced that Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice would be featured in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

She’ll be portrayed by none other than Rosario Dawson after Captain Marvel star Brie Larson ultimately passed on the role. However, the first woman to ever breathe life into Ahsoka was actually Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The animated series can currently be viewed on the Disney Plus streaming service in its entirety, with new episodes being released weekly. The Ahsoka character was so popular that she was even featured in Star Wars: Rebels after her old master’s turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, leading to an epic lightsaber battle between the pair.

While speaking to SYFY Wire, Eckstein was asked about the possibility of seeing a spinoff series based on Ahsoka and fellow Ghost Squad member Sabine Wren. She said she’s not sure if the project is on the table, but it would be a dream come true for her if it came to fruition.

“I honestly don’t know,” Eckstein said. “But I can tell you I would love it if there was. That would be a dream of mine, and [Sabine actress] Tiya [Sircar] and I have talked about that. We both bug [producer] Dave [Filoni] saying that we would love to find where Ahsoka and Sabine are and where Ezra is… maybe we’ll get that series but again, your guess is as good as mine.”

Fans were notably upset that Eckstein was passed up for the opportunity to portray Ahsoka in a live-action setting on The Mandalorian. However, she did get to make a voice cameo in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in which she, and countless other Jedi of the past, stood by Rey as she took on the returning Emperor Palpatine.

Regardless of who’s playing her, Ahsoka is one of the most beloved characters in the entire Star Wars franchise. So the more of her we get to see, the better it is for fans.