The Mandalorian Season 2 Reportedly Bringing Hera To Live-Action

It would seem that the overwhelming success of The Mandalorian is encouraging the Mouse House to bring several familiar characters from animation to live-action.

The first season of Jon Favreau’s new show started things in a humble manner. After all, the story basically revolved around a Mandalorian bounty hunter in possession of a highly valuable asset, a creature in the same species as Baby Yoda. It seems, though, that the Child is much more important than we originally thought, as the continuation of the narrative will host quite a number of other significant characters in that galaxy far, far away. That’s down to either the fact that Favreau is aiming for a more high-stakes story or Disney wants to pull out all the big stops to make sure that The Mandalorian becomes even more popular than the first season.

In any case, Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, will be just the first addition. Lately, we’ve learned that Bo-Katan Kryze from The Clone Wars will also make her live-action debut, not to mention that Disney has cast Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison to play Boba Fett. Now, a new report suggests that season 2 will also feature Hera Syndulla from Star Wars Rebels. And while exciting to hear, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as We Got This Covered reported last week that Hera was coming to The Mandalorian, and it seems as if our scoop has now been confirmed (though we’ve heard that she won’t show up until season 3).

The Mandalorian Director Reveals First Look At Baby Yoda In Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Apparently, the Mouse House is developing two live-action spinoff series, one revolving around Boba Fett and another one featuring Ahsoka, Sabine and Hera as they search the Unknown Regions for Ezra. And according to this new report, all of these characters will first appear in the upcoming chapter of The Mandalorian in some capacity.

With everything we know about season 2 so far, the return of these individuals, or more specifically, their live-action debut, seems highly likely. But as for what role they’ll play in the story of Mando and Baby Yoda, well, that’s up for speculation at this point.

I guess we’ll know for sure, one way or another, when The Mandalorian season 2 arrives on Disney Plus in October.