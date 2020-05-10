The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature A Fan Favorite Rebels Character

The first season of The Mandalorian was largely a standalone series, one that definitely took place within the established Star Wars universe but didn’t lean too heavily into the mythology or call back to the franchise’s storied past, which is widely regarded as one of the pitfalls that the Sequel Trilogy repeatedly kept falling into.

However, it looks like the show will be embracing canon going forward, with a number of characters from both the live-action and animated worlds set to appear in Mando’s upcoming adventures. Fans thought they had gotten their wish when it was revealed that Rosario Dawson would be bringing longtime fan favorite Ahsoka Tano to life in the second season, but then they collectively lost their minds when it was also announced that the legendary Boba Fett would also appear in the upcoming run of episodes.

After initially seeming resistant to the idea, it seems as though Jon Favreau is now keen to fold The Mandalorian into the wider universe, and we’ve also heard that yet more names that made their debuts in animation are poised to follow Ahsoka’s lead and make the jump to the live-action arm of Star Wars.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka was set to cameo in the show last year – tentative plans are already in place for the third season of The Mandalorian and they involve Rebels character Hera Syndulla. While details are thin on the ground at the moment in regards to how she’ll be involved, apparently the character will join up with both Ahsoka and Sabine Wren, the latter of whom we revealed was on her way as well. Not only that, but the trio will reportedly be looking for Ezra Bridger, who we also know is set for the live-action treatment.

The decision to rope in so many popular characters at once certainly has the potential to fall too far into the fan service trap that ultimately blighted The Rise of Skywalker, but Favreau has shown us enough with the first season of The Mandalorian to prove that we should trust his judgement when it comes to mapping out the future of the series.