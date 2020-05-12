Katee Sackhoff Returning As Bo-Katan For The Mandalorian Season 2

The more we find out about The Mandalorian season 2, the stronger the connections to the Star Wars animated series turn out to be. /Film announced back in March that Rosario Dawson had been hired to play Ahsoka Tano in the sophomore run of the Disney Plus hit, which would mark the Togruta heroine’s first live-action appearance after debuting on The Clone Wars. And the same outlet has now revealed that another Clone Wars character will be turning up on the show. This time, though, the original voice actor is playing them in live-action.

Yes, /Film has announced that Katee Sackhoff is reprising her role as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian season 2. Neither the studio’s nor the actress’ reps would make any comment on the situation, but /Film promises that this info is 100% accurate as they’ve had it confirmed by multiple sources. They note that Sackhoff has already filmed her role, too, seeing as season 2 wrapped production just before the lockdown hit earlier this year.

Sackhoff first appeared as the Mandalorian warrior on the fourth season of The Clone Wars, before returning on Rebels. Debuting as a character in animation and then playing the same one in live-action puts her in a rare position among Star Wars actors. It’s likely that the Battlestar Galactica icon’s star status is what helped her get the gig, as original Ahsoka Ashley Eckstein was not asked back for the live-action production.

Here's What Rosario Dawson Could Look Like In The Mandalorian As Ahsoka

Of course, anyone familiar with Bo-Katan will be able to deduce how she could fit into the plot of The Mandalorian. In Rebels, Sabine Wren passed the Darksaber on to Bo-Katan, in the hopes that she could use it to unite the various factions of her people. In Mandalorian‘s season 1 finale, however, it was revealed that Moff Gideon has now somehow got hold of the weapon. It looks like we’ll find out how he got his evil Imperial hands on it in season 2.

As said above, The Mandalorian escaped the pandemic and, with post-production progressing remotely, it’s set to arrive on the streaming service this October.