Star Wars: The Clone Wars just concluded, with its seventh season being a real treat for fans who thought the animated series was dead and buried. Its sequel show, Star Wars Rebels managed to end on its own terms, so there’s no need for a revival, but there are many plot threads that are ready to be picked up in future Star Wars media. And sure enough, EP Dave Filoni has teased that there’s the possibility for more Sabine Wren in the saga.

While speaking to Deadline, Filoni was asked if there was any chance of a new season of Rebels. He dismissed that idea, but when asked if there could be more from certain characters, like Sabine – particularly in regards to her Darksaber arc – the showrunner confirmed that there’s definitely “another story” there and it’s something he’s thought a lot about.

“Oh, I think it’s possible. I mean, it’s definitely something that I left hanging at the end and part of that reason is just it’s always nice in my mind when there’s another story. I like things in a series, even when I read or watch them, and there’s always a bit of sadness when something does come to an end, so potential is a great thing. I love that people are thinking about these stories in the same way that I wondered about many stories. As a kid I wondered what happened to Luke after Return of the Jedi and all my heroes. I think it’s a natural part of enjoying this, and I think there’s always potential for further stories. Certainly, I will say it’s something I’ve given a decent amount of thought to, so you never know when or if it will actually ever take shape.”

Following on from the end of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano will reportedly make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, as played by Rosario Dawson. Now, SW fans will know that the Disney Plus series takes place around the same time as the flash-forward at the end of Rebels. That saw Ahsoka and Sabine traveling the Outer Rim in their search for missing friend Ezra Bridger, which obviously leaves the door open for Sabine to show up, too. What’s more, Moff Gideon was revealed to have the Darksaber in his possession in The Mandalorian season 1 finale, so we’ll likely find out how he got hold of it next time, which again links Sabine into the story.

Are Filoni’s comments hiding a big comeback, though? Let’s hope so. But even if we are on the wrong track, it sounds like the heroine will definitely return to Star Wars eventually.