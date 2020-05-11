Disney CEO Says The Mandalorian Season 2 Won’t Be Delayed

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic has pushed back almost every movie and TV show, fans of The Mandalorian feared that the same fate would befall their new favorite series, but Disney CEO Bob Chapek has just confirmed that the second season will premiere on the previously specified date.

At this point, to say that fans of that galaxy far, far away can’t possibly wait to get more of Mando and Baby Yoda would be an understatement of the highest degree. There’s been a lot of hype and speculation surrounding the next chapter of Jon Favreau’s hit series, especially after it was reported that Ahsoka Tano would be making her live-action debut in the upcoming season, this time portrayed by Rosario Dawson.

Alas, the current outbreak of the COVID-19 has essentially crippled the entertainment industry, leading many studios to shut down production on their film projects or TV shows. The situation has even affected the Mouse House’s very own MCU lineup, so it’d only make sense for Lucasfilm to push back the new show as well.

Luckily for fans, though, Favreau and his crew already wrapped filming on the second season of The Mandalorian before the pandemic swept through the world in early March, and according to Bob Chapek in a new interview with CNBC, the post-production work has continued through the quarantine.

“There will be no delay on Mandalorian,” He confirmed.

This is great news in such trying times. After all, it’ll be a while before major studios and distributors get to continue work on their projects. This will presumably lead to an unprecedented content drought for geeks all around the world. As such, we’re glad to hear that the new live-action Star Wars series will prove to be an exception to the rule and arrive on Disney Plus in the slated release window of October.

