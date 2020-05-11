Boba Fett Reportedly Has A Major Role In The Mandalorian Season 3

It’s fair to say that The Mandalorian has been a smash hit for Disney. The Star Wars TV show’s first season is one of the most fan-pleasing additions to the saga since the Original Trilogy, enriching the series with the introduction of memorable characters such as Din Djarin and the walking meme Baby Yoda. Although the debuting cast were well received, it’s a Star Wars legend of old that the fans have been eager to see in action in the show, and a new report has now shed light on when they’ll get their wish.

We recently heard that legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett will make his return to a galaxy far, far away in season 2, and the latest developments suggest fans will be seeing a lot more of him beyond that. The Direct claims to have heard from “reliable industry sources” that Fett will play a major role in the show’s third season. This appears to suggest that he could have more of a bit part in the second season before establishing himself as a key figure in the story later on.

In Star Wars canon, Fett was last seen tumbling into a Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi, but there have been hints that he survived this incident, not least the appearance of that mysterious stranger clad in spurred boots at the end of The Mandalorian‘s first season, a character many fans believe was none other than Fett.

The Mandalorian Director Reveals First Look At Baby Yoda In Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Temuera Morrison will reprise his role as Fett in the Disney+ series, having portrayed the armoured bounty hunter in video games including Star Wars: Empire at War and the Battlefront franchise. And, as the fans will well know, he also starred as the character’s father, Jango Fett, in Attack of the Clones.

It’s yet to be revealed how Fett will fit into The Mandalorian‘s plot, but expect the pieces to start to fall into place in October when the second season hits Disney+. Word has it that season 3 is already in early development, too, so it shouldn’t be long now before we start to learn more about it.