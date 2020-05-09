Boba Fett Actor Might Be Playing Two Roles In The Mandalorian Season 2

For many Star Wars fans, it appears as though The Mandalorian is the gift that just keeps on giving. Not only did the reception to the first season make it the most widely-acclaimed project set in a galaxy far, far away during the entire Disney era, but it also spawned a full-blown pop culture phenomenon thanks to Baby Yoda.

If that wasn’t enough, the second season granted a longtime wish for fans by casting Rosario Dawson for Ahsoka Tano’s highly-anticipated live action debut, while the internet went berserk for the recent announcement that the iconic Boba Fett is also set to star in Mando’s latest batch of episodes. Not to mention it also confirmed the theory that the legendary bounty hunter briefly appeared in the first season.

Actor Temuera Morrison continues his long association with the Star Wars franchise having first been cast as Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, before re-recording Boba’s dialogue for the initial DVD re-releases of the Original Trilogy and going on to voice both members of the Fett family in numerous video games in the interim. However, a new rumor posted online by Cinelix’s Jordan Maison hints that the Aquaman star could end up pulling double duty in The Mandalorian by playing another as-yet-unnamed character along with slipping back into Boba Fett’s armor.

*Looks around* *Whispers a small tidbit I also heard* Boba Fett isn’t the only role Temuera Morrison will play in the show….#StarWars — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) May 8, 2020

While The Mandalorian hasn’t exactly been shy about having big names make cameo appearances, with Jon Favreau, Taika Waititi, Richard Ayoade, Jason Sudeikis, Ming-Na Wen and Nick Nolte all popping up at various points so far, if this latest rumor turns out to be true, then Morrison would be the first to play two separate characters in the show, cementing his reputation as one of the franchise’s most underrated assets in the process.