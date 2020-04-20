The Mandalorian Theory Says Boba Fett Will Be The Real Villain

Disney’s The Mandalorian has already teased us with the return of Boba Fett, but is it actually likely to see the bounty hunter make an appearance in future episodes?

After seemingly succumbing to his death in Return of the Jedi, we didn’t see much of Boba Fett until the prequels depicted a teenage version of him. We also saw an adolescent Fett in the penultimate and final episode of The Clone Wars season 2, but other than that, if you’re a fan of the ruthless assassin, you can only hope to find him in the Expanded Universe, now called the non-canon “Legends.”

Boba Fett is one of the characters immortalized by the galaxy far, far away. In fact, fans have asked for years to see him return in any media, but that day has yet to come. Through Chuck Wendig’s canon Aftermath novels, though, the character Cobb Vanth finds armor on Tatooine which is strikingly similar to Fett’s beskar. So what if he actually survived his fall into the Sarlacc pit?

In Legends, Fett uses his jetpack to escape from the pit and changes his name to the Mandalore, going on to lead Mandalorians in their efforts to survive. Now, a new theory put forth by the folks at ScreenRant suggests that the bounty hunter could return in future seasons of The Mandalorian and even serve as one of the main villains.

As revealed by Din Djarin, Mandalorian isn’t a people, but a creed. A code of honor to live by, if you will. Jango Fett was never a Mandalorian, but rather a bounty hunter who stole a beskar. The same is true about his son, Boba Fett. So if the character actually made a comeback, it’d be an epic showdown between two bounty hunters; a true Mandalorian and an imposter.

The first season of The Mandalorian actually sets this up, too. In the final moments of episode five, “The Gunslinger,” an unknown character approaches Fennec Shand in a low-angle shot. We can only make out the boots, but the clinking sound is eerily similar to Boba Fett’s. What if, after his embarrassing defeat, Moff Gideon decides to employ the help of another bounty hunter to go after Mando and Baby Yoda? Well, if that’s the case, who better than a reputable one who’s also served Lord Vader in his time?

That’s certainly an interesting thought, but we’ll not know for sure if it’s onto something until the next season of The Mandalorian arrives in October.