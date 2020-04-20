The first season of The Mandalorian had a mysterious individual that wanted Baby Yoda dead, but the plot overshadowed this particular detail. So, are we going to see them in the next chapter of the story?

Jon Favreau’s hit Star Wars show centered around a Mandalorian bounty hunter whom the remnants of the Empire hire to acquire a highly valuable target. The Asset is then revealed to be a Force-sensitive child in the same species as Grand Master Yoda. Mando changes his mind and rescues the Child, going on the run from Imperial Forces and a former governor who goes by the name of Moff Gideon.

Since the first season quickly rose to prominence and attention, and in no small part due to the cuteness of Baby Yoda, fans are now patiently waiting for the next chapter and speculating as to what might happen to Mando and the Child. Additionally, there are many questions that Favreau must address in season 2. Who is Moff Gideon and what does he want? Is he working for himself or for someone more powerful? And how is Baby Yoda so gifted in the ways of the Force?

While these are important questions in their own right, there’s a mystery villain at the heart of the show that most people overlooked. As the folks at ScreenRant have pointed out, the IG unit that helped Mando exterminate the mercenaries guarding Baby Yoda in the first episode wasn’t hired to bring the Asset in, but to kill him.

From what we know, the Imperial loyalists want to experiment on Baby Yoda, or they’d have gotten rid of him long ago. Even Dr. Pershing raised concern about the Child being harmed. But this individual or group, who also hired IG-11, wants to get rid of the Asset completely.

Of course, we’ll probably see them make an appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, slated for release in October, but it seems that the mystery surrounding Baby Yoda is much more complicated than we originally thought.