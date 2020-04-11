Currently, there’s a lot of speculation as to who or what Baby Yoda actually is, but what if the second season of The Mandalorian reveals that the Child was, in fact, Grand Master Yoda stuck in a time loop?

Okay, that might sound stupid, but bear with us as we get to the bottom of this. A new theory recently posted on Reddit suggests that the Asset, whom the remnants of the Empire are hellbent on getting their hands on, is actually our own Yoda who has traveled in time. Of course, time travel is one of those sci-fi elements that Star Wars never even addressed, at least until Rebels officially canonized it through an episode in 2018, titled “A World Between Worlds.”

This theory suggests that Yoda is stuck in a time loop and Mando has to find a way to take him back to the original timeline and allow him to grow up and become Grand Master Yoda, lest they risk changing every event in the world of that galaxy far, far away and disturbing the cosmic balance of the Force. Perhaps that’s the part Ahsoka will play in the second season, since she herself has traveled through that portal via Ezra Bridger.

In fact, how else would you explain the rarity of Yoda’s species, or the fact that the Child seems to be gifted in the ways of the Force at such a young age? We’ve already seen the way Baby Yoda utilizes the living Force, and it’s terrifying to behold, even for powerful Jedi Masters of yore. Only Yoda himself could have that much power.

These past few weeks have seen a lot of speculation about the second season of The Mandalorian, especially after it was announced that Rosario Dawson would join the cast as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano. Which has been a bit of a divisive move on Lucasfilm’s part.

Who is Baby Yoda? What does Moff Gideon want with him? Why is he such a powerful Force-sensitive individual? What will happen to him in the future? Will he become a Jedi like Yoda? How will Snips come back to the story? These are all the answers that Jon Favreau has to tackle in the upcoming run, but unfortunately, we still have a while to go until the October premiere date. For the time being, though, let us know your thoughts about this new theory in the comments section below.