Yoda Will Reportedly Appear In Future Seasons Of The Mandalorian

According to sources close to WGTC, Yoda will appear in a future season of The Mandalorian, possibly even as soon as the end of season 2. The beloved Star Wars character is expected to act as a mentor to the Child (lovingly coined “Baby Yoda” by fans), possibly teaching the adorable young force user how to master his powers. Details beyond that, however, remain unclear.

Yoda isn’t the only cameo set for future seasons of The Mandalorian, though. This intel comes to us from the same sources that said [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker and told us about Rey and Palpatine’s connection in the film months before it hit theaters. And in addition to the news of Yoda appearing in the Disney Plus series, they also mentioned that Lucasfilm would like for Han Solo to cameo in the show at some point in season 2 or 3.

Unfortunately, another popular rumor, which said that Darth Maul might show up as well, has been all but shot down as it’s become more and more apparent that the hashtag #TheMauldalorian was actually related to the final 12-episode run of The Clone Wars that debuted on February 21st and not the popular villain.

In any case, The Mandalorian is unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon considering the exceptional recognition the show has received and the ever-growing demand for more Baby Yoda. So, with such a rich history of Star Wars characters to pull from, we’re almost guaranteed to see more cameos as the series charts its path forward.

For the time being, though, it seems that a Yoda appearance in The Mandalorian is definitely in the cards. Granted plans don’t change, of course. We certainly hope it happens, too, as the possibility of seeing such a monumental Star Wars character show up alongside Baby Yoda is an exciting prospect, and we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more about it.