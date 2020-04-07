As we wait for the next season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, some fans are wondering about what it is that the Empire wants with Baby Yoda. Well, it would seem the answer has been hiding in plain sight all this time.

While it’s true that no one can resist the cuteness of Mando’s sidekick, this isn’t the only reason that’d arguably explain why everyone is so obsessed with Baby Yoda. Simply put, the Child is special and powerfully gifted in the ways of the Force. Add that to the fact that he seems to belong to the mysterious species from which Grand Master Yoda also hails, and you’ll have one of the most significant enigmas in the world of the galaxy far, far away that is, as of yet, unanswered.

What is Baby Yoda and where does he come from? What do the remnants of the Empire want with him? Why is Moff Gideon so hellbent on capturing this asset? Does it have anything to do with Emperor Palpatine, who was, at the time, building up his strength on Exegol?

Jon Favreau will undoubtedly answer some of these questions in the second season, but according to a new theory put forth by the folks at Inverse, a previous episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars may explain what the Empire wants with Baby Yoda.

In “Children of the Force,” it’s revealed that Chancellor Palpatine was kidnapping Force-sensitive children from across the galaxy to do experiments on them. This Dark Side procedure was called “surgical slave conditioning” and while it threatened the lives of these children, Palpatine continued in the hopes of creating submissive minions gifted in the ways of the Force.

Disney Reveals Adorable New Baby Yoda Plushie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, what if Moff Gideon is following in Palpatine’s footsteps to get Baby Yoda under control and use him to gain influence and power in the galaxy or better yet, return the Empire back to its former glory? Let’s take this one step further; what if it’s Palpatine himself who’s pulling the strings from behind the curtain to get his hands on Baby Yoda and rejuvenate his deteriorating body, the same way he did with Rey and Ben Solo?

While it certainly doesn’t seem far-fetched, we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves when the next season of The Mandalorian arrives in October. Tell us, though, what are your thoughts in this new theory? As usual, sound off with your opinions in the comments section below.