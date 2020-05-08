You thought nothing could top the news that Ahsoka Tano was making her live-action debut in the next season of The Mandalorian? Well, prepare to be proved wrong, as it was announced this evening that Boba Fett is returning for the second season of the hit Disney Plus series. What’s more, prequels star Temuera Morrison is jumping back on board the Star Wars franchise to play him, after first portraying Boba’s father, Jango Fett.

As one of the most iconic and yet most underutilized characters in the whole saga, naturally the revelation that Boba Fett is getting more screentime has caused fans to go crazy. And as you can see below, Twitter is being flooded with excited tweets from Star Wars lovers who can’t believe that the original Mandalorian bounty hunter is about to come helmet to helmet with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin.

He’s back, baby!

SNEAK PEAK OF BOBA FETT COMING BACK IN MANDALORIAN SEASON 2: pic.twitter.com/yQWjTEIkLp — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) May 8, 2020

Is The Mandalorian actually about to turn Boba Fett into as cool a character as everyone thinks he is?

Oh my god! Season 2 of THE MANDALORIAN really bout to make Boba Fett a cool character!!! pic.twitter.com/ijbwpWDF52 — |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) May 8, 2020

Favreau, time to work your magic.

Jon favreau is going to give Boba the treatment he deserves in live action!

I can’t wait!! #BobaFett pic.twitter.com/px4mn75L6H — ⚪️|Blake|-Fett⚫️ Plankton Stan (@FettSpider) May 8, 2020

This is a pretty epic fan-made poster.

Holy Shit: Boba Fett #TheMandalorian Season 2. They did the thing. pic.twitter.com/haW7esRx2e — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 8, 2020

Star Wars: Battlefront now provides a useful hint at Morrison’s live-action turn as the character.

with boba fett coming back… i find this voice line in 2015 battlefront relevant now. pic.twitter.com/S5Z6LVmLTA — 🐝 (@WebbedBat) May 8, 2020

Remember, Mandalorian season 1 already teased the coming of Boba Fett. If you’ll recall, Chapter 5 ended with what looked very much like the character following in Djarin’s footsteps on Tatooine. When he didn’t turn up in the next few episodes, we forgot about it. But now, this scene’s gained extra importance.

Technically you’ve already seen #BobaFett in Season One. That episode on Tatooine has a nice little cliffhanger where you see his legs and cape. Folks tried to play it off as someone else but those sound effects and that planet were way to specific. pic.twitter.com/EdazkwqxBx — David Wilson (@davidpockets90) May 8, 2020

And his comeback’s not just fan-bait, either. As someone pointed out, there’s a lot of strong storytelling that could come off the back of Fett’s reintroduction.

I’ll say this for #BobaFett’s reported inclusion in #TheMandalorian S2: It’s a MASSIVE thematic opportunity. You can address the “pretender, not real Mandos” aspect of the Fetts and compare & contrast them with foundlings like The Child. PERFECT story territory for this show. pic.twitter.com/LNbMLWMuF1 — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@AD_Strider) May 8, 2020

Looks like Parks and Recreation pulled a Simpsons here and predicted the future…

As Patton Oswalt reminds us in the clip above, Boba Fett was supposed to have died when he was eaten by the beast of the Sarlaac pit in Return of the Jedi. And The Mandalorian takes place five years after the end of the Original Trilogy, remember. This means his infamously awful death is finally about to be retconned in modern canon, and how exciting is that?