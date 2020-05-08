Home / tv

The Mandalorian Fans Freaking Out Over Boba Fett Returning For Season 2

By 1 hour ago
You thought nothing could top the news that Ahsoka Tano was making her live-action debut in the next season of The Mandalorian? Well, prepare to be proved wrong, as it was announced this evening that Boba Fett is returning for the second season of the hit Disney Plus series. What’s more, prequels star Temuera Morrison is jumping back on board the Star Wars franchise to play him, after first portraying Boba’s father, Jango Fett.

As one of the most iconic and yet most underutilized characters in the whole saga, naturally the revelation that Boba Fett is getting more screentime has caused fans to go crazy. And as you can see below, Twitter is being flooded with excited tweets from Star Wars lovers who can’t believe that the original Mandalorian bounty hunter is about to come helmet to helmet with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin.

He’s back, baby!

Is The Mandalorian actually about to turn Boba Fett into as cool a character as everyone thinks he is?

Favreau, time to work your magic.

This is a pretty epic fan-made poster.

Star Wars: Battlefront now provides a useful hint at Morrison’s live-action turn as the character.

Remember, Mandalorian season 1 already teased the coming of Boba Fett. If you’ll recall, Chapter 5 ended with what looked very much like the character following in Djarin’s footsteps on Tatooine. When he didn’t turn up in the next few episodes, we forgot about it. But now, this scene’s gained extra importance.

And his comeback’s not just fan-bait, either. As someone pointed out, there’s a lot of strong storytelling that could come off the back of Fett’s reintroduction.

Looks like Parks and Recreation pulled a Simpsons here and predicted the future…

The Mandalorian Director Reveals First Look At Baby Yoda In Season 2
As Patton Oswalt reminds us in the clip above, Boba Fett was supposed to have died when he was eaten by the beast of the Sarlaac pit in Return of the Jedi. And The Mandalorian takes place five years after the end of the Original Trilogy, remember. This means his infamously awful death is finally about to be retconned in modern canon, and how exciting is that?

