Ever since The Mandalorian was announced, fans have been wondering if Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin would ever come helmet to helmet with the most famous Mandalorian of them all, Boba Fett. Season 1 didn’t deliver on that promise, but it looks like the Disney Plus show’s sophomore run will serve up what we all want to see. And a familiar face from Star Wars history will apparently be back to play him, to boot.

In his latest Heat Vision column, The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit writes that sources have revealed Temuera Morrison is appearing in The Mandalorian season 2, and he’ll be playing Boba Fett. The New Zealand actor first starred in Attack of the Clones as Jango Fett, from whom all the Clone Troopers are derived. Including his own clone son, Boba. Morrison’s voice has also been dubbed over Fett in The Empire Strikes Back. But this would be his first time playing Boba in the flesh – or armor.

It’s important to note that, while THR has been told he’s playing Boba, the fact that Morrison portrays all the clones means there could be a twist here and his season 2 character isn’t the actual Boba Fett. However, all the current signs are pointing to it being the one and only original Mandalorian bounty hunter. Maybe that was him at the end of season 1’s Chapter 5, after all?

Given that the show is set post-Return of the Jedi, Fett’s return would finally erase his underwhelming death by the Sarlaac monster in Episode VI. This would be a major deal, too, as current canon states that’s where he met his end. However, Legends materials have explored how he managed to escape from the Sarlaac pit, so there is a precedent for this retcon, if it’s about to happen on screen.

The Mandalorian season 2 – which also reportedly features Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano – arrives on Disney Plus this fall. And we can hardly wait.