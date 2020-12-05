Home / tv

The Mandalorian Fans Panicking Over Baby Yoda’s Fate After Chapter 14

By 48 mins ago
x

After getting a huge exposition dump from Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano about where he came from and who he is, this week’s episode of The Mandalorian saw Din Djarin and Grogu pitch up at the Jedi Temple on Tython, where the little guy engaged in some Force-sensitive shenanigans that may or may not have sent out a call to the splintered members of the Jedi Order.

Mando, meanwhile, spent almost the entire installment trying to defend his charge from wave after wave of attacks, forming an alliance with the returning duo of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand to do so. “The Tragedy” was almost non-stop action from start to finish, and marked a hugely impressive Star Wars debut from genre veteran Robert Rodriguez.

However, it eventually became clear where the episode got the name, because Moff Gideon’s forces finally succeeded in prying The Child away from his protector, and it ended with Baby Yoda in chains. Things are not looking good for the reformed genocidal maniac, although he did teach a couple of Stormtroopers a lesson by throwing them around his cell with reckless abandon.

Fans are starting to get worried about what the next couple of weeks have in store for the beloved creature, though, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Baby Yoda Becomes Darth Grogu In Dark New Mandalorian Fan Art
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

You can almost guarantee that there are going to be a lot of fisticuffs on the way, and next week is shaping up to focus on a jailbreak with Mando, Boba and Fennec set to spring Bill Burr’s Migs Mayfield from prison, which sounds all kinds of awesome. And if the season 2 finale throws Ahsoka and Bo-Katan into the mix to have The Mandalorian‘s all-star squad assemble to try and take down the bad guy, then the internet is going to lose its collective mind.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...