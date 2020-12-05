The Mandalorian Fans Panicking Over Baby Yoda’s Fate After Chapter 14

After getting a huge exposition dump from Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano about where he came from and who he is, this week’s episode of The Mandalorian saw Din Djarin and Grogu pitch up at the Jedi Temple on Tython, where the little guy engaged in some Force-sensitive shenanigans that may or may not have sent out a call to the splintered members of the Jedi Order.

Mando, meanwhile, spent almost the entire installment trying to defend his charge from wave after wave of attacks, forming an alliance with the returning duo of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand to do so. “The Tragedy” was almost non-stop action from start to finish, and marked a hugely impressive Star Wars debut from genre veteran Robert Rodriguez.

However, it eventually became clear where the episode got the name, because Moff Gideon’s forces finally succeeded in prying The Child away from his protector, and it ended with Baby Yoda in chains. Things are not looking good for the reformed genocidal maniac, although he did teach a couple of Stormtroopers a lesson by throwing them around his cell with reckless abandon.

Fans are starting to get worried about what the next couple of weeks have in store for the beloved creature, though, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Star Wars fans after Mando lost Baby yoda and the razor crest:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/gJfYb2IMAQ — Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 4, 2020

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian din's whole armory, the cockpit and all its tech that he knew like the back of his hand, his Space™ space heater, the hammock he'd made for grogu and his tiny cot…. all gone. rip razor crest, you were more than a ship pic.twitter.com/pguOMYPmPP — ✿ mando spoilers (@sarahdjarin) December 4, 2020

Chapter 14 Reaction: pic.twitter.com/YKuJvUidnO — Trandon from SNF! Stans Grogu! (@strangernewfilm) December 4, 2020

Mando when he found Grogu’s little ball amongst the remains of the razor crest #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9t2nv5CLyu — maria gabriela (@sunflwrvol_2) December 4, 2020

Boba Fett and Din Djarin on their way to rescue Grogu #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/lf8Ljc4vGZ — Badbudah (@Badbudah1) December 4, 2020

I get ridiculously stressed whenever Baby Yoda is in any type of danger and the only thing that walks me off that ledge is knowing Lucasfilm aint crazy enough to kill off what could be the biggest cash cow of any character they ever created. Wow capitalism actually does work — 🎄 America is musty🎄 (@DragonflyJonez) December 4, 2020

You can almost guarantee that there are going to be a lot of fisticuffs on the way, and next week is shaping up to focus on a jailbreak with Mando, Boba and Fennec set to spring Bill Burr’s Migs Mayfield from prison, which sounds all kinds of awesome. And if the season 2 finale throws Ahsoka and Bo-Katan into the mix to have The Mandalorian‘s all-star squad assemble to try and take down the bad guy, then the internet is going to lose its collective mind.