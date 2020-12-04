The Mandalorian Suffered A Big Tragedy In Chapter 14

We always knew that it was only a matter of time before Moff Gideon located Mando and Baby Yoda. And thanks to a tracker that a spy installed on the Razor Crest, the Imperial loyalists finally found the duo on Tython in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” and Din Djarin suffered a terrible loss in the ensuing standoff.

When Mando puts Baby Yoda on the seeing stone atop the Jedi Temple, he sees Slave I, Boba Fett’s famous ship, fly into the atmosphere. And finally, after many years of waiting, we get a proper look at Temura Morrison as the legendary bounty hunter. Viewers never learn how he managed to survive the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine, but apparently, he’s been hoping to retrieve his armor. And retrieve it he does, showing his badass fighting skills as the galaxy’s deadliest mercenary when two Imperial troop carriers arrive and start shooting at them.

Aptly depicted over the episode’s title, Mando then suffers the single greatest blow in the entire adventure up to this point. By that, of course, we’re referring to the moment Moff Gideon used his cruiser’s firepower to blow the Razor Crest into a thousand pieces. And if that weren’t enough, he’s too late to secure Grogu from the mountaintop, resulting in the Dark Troopers snatching him away and flying off.

Now, the task at hand is to locate Gideon and rescue Baby Yoda. Though we can’t help but wonder what poor Mando is going through at the moment. After all, if there’s anything besides Din Djarin and his ward that fans would recognize as another one of the show’s prominent stars, it’s his ship.

Granted, the spacecraft has been through a lot over the course of The Mandalorian, but I don’t think there’s any coming back from what just happened in today’s episode. Luckily, Mando will have the aid of Boba Fett for now, who’ll hopefully fly the gang on his vessel until the mission is accomplished.