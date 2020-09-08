Moff Gideon Returns In More Mandalorian Season 2 Photos

Disney have been ramping up the marketing lately ahead of The Mandalorian season 2. Today, the studio released a batch of new photos via Entertainment Weekly and now, they’ve dropped two more.

Featured in the pics are a Tusken Raider on the back of a bantha, and Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, and we’ve included them both in the gallery below alongside the ones from this morning. Just in case you missed them.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Aside from Esposito’s Gideon, other faces returning in the new season obviously include Pedro Pascal’s eponymous character, as well as The Child. Or, as the internet will always know him, Baby Yoda. Another deluge of merchandise is almost certainly approaching, I can feel it.

The Mandalorian’s sophomore outing has, thankfully for fans, been unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, with season 2 arriving less than a year after the first one concluded. The new run will premiere on October 30th, which is just 7 and a half weeks away at the time of writing. But despite these welcome photos, there’s still one notable omission from the promotional line-up – a trailer.

Yes, another week has passed since the last time I speculated on the as-yet unexplained reasons for the wait. Disney reportedly had a big problem with the promo, which had been due to release in August. There’s no drama as far as the premiere is concerned – we’ll see the show on October 30th no matter what – but it’s unusual to be this close without a tease of any kind to dissect.

As always, any thoughts you have are welcome in the comments section below. There are some actors I’ll never tire of seeing in anything, and Giancarlo Esposito is definitely one them. The Mandalorian is one show (among many) that I’ve neglected to catch-up on, but his presence leaves me inclined to do so.