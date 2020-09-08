Baby Yoda Returns In First Mandalorian Season 2 Photos

We finally have our first look at The Mandalorian season 2 in the form of several brand new promo images for the sophomore run of the hit Star Wars show. Fans have been waiting for a trailer to land on the web for weeks now, but while that’s still to arrive, Entertainment Weekly has shared these new pics which showcase Pedro Pascal’s titular bounty hunter AKA Din Djarin and his allies Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and, of course, the one and only Baby Yoda.

These images came as part of EW’s exclusive preview on season 2, as showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were on hand to tease what fans can expect from the new batch of episodes. There’ve been many reports about familiar characters from other corners of the Star Wars galaxy turning up this time around – Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, for example – and while the EPs stopped short of confirming any of these, Filoni did promise that season 2 will tell a “larger story” than the first.

“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” says Favreau, who notes the show will expand beyond Mando-centric tales. “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.” Adds Filoni, “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

The Mandalorian Season 2 First Look Images Released 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Favreau then went on to add that Mando will no longer be the only character we follow, comparing the developing style of the show and its new roving point-of-view to Game of Thrones.

“As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines,” Favreau says. “The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that’s very appealing to me as an audience member.”

EW also spoke to Pascal, who hinted that the paternal bond Mando has with his adorable young charge will be both strengthened and challenged in this new season. “We don’t know how far he will go to [protect The Child], and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope.” he said.

The Mandalorian will premiere, with an episode directed by Favreau, on Disney Plus on October 30th. Now that these pics are here, that hopefully means the trailer can’t be too far away.