The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Reportedly Includes First Look At Ahsoka Tano

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been quietly delayed when it was left off the list of August releases and questions remain about whether or not WandaVision will arrive before the end of the year, but the third of Disney Plus’ marquee 2020 shows is still expected to be released in October when the hotly-anticipated second season of The Mandalorian arrives.

There was some concern among fans when the debut of the first trailer was delayed for unexplained reasons, but with Jon Favreau admitting that filming was completed before the Coronavirus pandemic sent the industry into almost total shutdown, there’s no reason why the second run of episodes won’t be locked and ready to launch in a few weeks’ time.

We still haven’t seen any official images from Mando and Baby Yoda’s latest adventure though, which is doing nothing to placate those worried that it might be delayed, especially when some fan favorites from Star Wars‘ animated back catalogue will be making their live-action debuts. However, a new report claims that the trailer might have been held back to accommodate one of the new characters, with Ahsoka Tano rumored to be heavily involved in the promo.

Apparently, Rosario Dawson recently shot some footage for The Mandalorian trailer, which is said to be exclusively for marketing purposes and won’t reflect the plot of the show itself. The report goes on to claim that we’ll see Ahsoka fighting off two bounty hunters in a familiar Star Wars location before she grabs herself a beverage, which could well be the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina that briefly appeared in the fifth episode of the first season.

Regardless, October is less than five weeks away, and fans are starting to get increasingly impatient about the fact that they haven’t seen a single frame from the latest season of The Mandalorian yet. So, the sooner Disney releases the first look to calm their nerves the better.