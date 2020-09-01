Disney Reportedly Has A Big Problem With The Mandalorian Season 2

Star Wars fans have been waiting patiently – and not so patiently – for the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 for a while now. Disney previously confirmed that the much-anticipated sophomore run of the hit show will premiere as intended this October, with reports pointing to the trailer dropping in mid-August. However, there’s been radio silence on this front for the past few weeks, suggesting something’s amiss behind the scenes.

Insider Grace Randolph has now revealed the reason, as she’s claiming that the studio “didn’t like” the season 2 trailer and so has delayed it to get it re-edited. That’s a fairly minor issue on its own, but according to Randolph, it’s indicative of much bigger problems Disney has with the whole season.

She says that “they have problems with the season overall – reshoots but also I hear a BIG problem,” which Randolph is unable to open up about at this time.

#Mandalorian S2 Trailer Update – here’s the latest tea:#Disney didn’t like trailer & delayed it to be re-edited. Also they have problems with the season overall – reshoots but also I hear a BIG problem but no details on that just yet, looking into it…#StarWars pic.twitter.com/jBDHWBP2Ad — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 1, 2020

In a couple of follow-up tweets, she clarified that she does have additional info but cannot offer it right now. She continued to press that whatever this problem is, it’s “BIG.” The insider added that “Disney still has time to fix it though, or paper over it so maybe no one ever knows…”

All I’ll say is that if the #Mandalorian has a significant shift say… halfway through Season 2… I wouldn’t be surprised — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 1, 2020

Her final comment suggests that if Disney does go ahead and order reshoots, this could mean season 2 has a “significant shift” about halfway through its eight-episode run.

We’ll have to wait for further updates from Randolph or perhaps info from other insiders and outlets before we can know more, but this news will likely have Star Wars fans screaming: “Not again!” Unfortunately, the Disney era of SW has an infamous history of studio intervention, which many blame for the way The Rise of Skywalker turned out. You might think they’d know to leave The Mandalorian alone, seeing as season 1 was so popular, but then again, that would also be a reason for them to keep a closer eye on it.