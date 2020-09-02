First Promo Art For The Mandalorian Season 2 Revealed

Disney have released the first promo art for The Mandalorian season 2 today, along with the just-announced premiere date of October 30th. The new image, which you can check out in the gallery below, is a stylish nighttime variation on the first season’s central motif, that of “the Child” and the Mandalorian traversing the deserts of the Outer Rim.

Season 2 will be available to watch exclusively on Disney+, just as the first season was. Considering the new run is so close to airing though, it’s pretty astonishing that we haven’t seen a trailer yet. One was originally billed for a week ago, but that got pulled in peculiar circumstances. Yesterday, a little more detail emerged, with Disney reportedly unhappy with both the promo and some aspects of the second season. Whatever the problem is, they haven’t got long to fix it given that the premiere date is now set in stone.

Aside from the intrigue (of which there is plenty), more Mandalorian is bound to mean another wave of Baby Yoda mania. Let’s all pray it won’t be severe as the first wave, though. Yes, that’s a comparison between Baby Yoda and the coronavirus. One’s a dangerous infective agent rampaging through our communities, the other’s the coronavirus. It’s a threat we should all be prepared for.

Looking forward to The Mandalorian season 2? Leave a comment below with any thoughts you have on the show’s return. After a wretchedly dead summer for original content of any kind (thanks again, COVID-19), it’s great to have something new to look forward to. And with the respite we’ve had from Disney-induced Star Wars fatigue – 2020 being the first year in a while that no movie under the umbrella has been released – this ought to feel particularly fresh.