Disney Announces The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Date

The news Star Wars fans have been waiting for is finally here. This morning, an update on the show’s official Twitter account revealed when we can expect The Mandalorian season 2 to premiere on Disney Plus this fall. We’ve always known that the sophomore run of the smash hit live-action series had managed to avoid any delay caused by the pandemic, with it previously confirmed that it would arrive in October. And now, we know exactly when it’ll drop.

“This is the day,” the post read. “New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus.” The announcement came with a revamp of the show’s logo, too, decked out in steel blue instead of the previous orange version used for season 1.

There you have it, then. Expect the season opener to land on the streaming service in time for Halloween in just under two months. This is a couple of weeks earlier than the first season debuted last year as well, with The Mandalorian‘s pilot available on Disney Plus from its launch day on November 12th.

While this announcement is exciting for fans, it’s curious that it’s come out this way. Typically, release date reveals come paired with a trailer. However, our first look at season 2 has gone AWOL, with it expected to arrive last month before updates went suspiciously quiet. It’s possible that a teaser is arriving later this week and this announcement is preceding it, but it may also be that Disney isn’t ready to drop the promo yet and so is giving us the premiere date to make up for it.

After all, insider Grace Randolph claimed yesterday that the Mouse House has ordered The Mandalorian season 2 trailer to be re-edited as they weren’t pleased with it, hence its delay. With a release date now officially set, though, it’ll have to hit soon, and once it lands, we’ll be sure to have it for you, so stay tuned.