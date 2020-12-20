What The Mandalorian’s Post-Credits Scene Tells Us About The Boba Fett Spinoff

The Mandalorian‘s second season finale went down with a bang, as none other than Luke Skywalker turned up to save the day. The reappearance of Mark Hamill as a de-aged Luke set the internet on fire and was by far the main talking point of the episode. However, fans that stuck around after the credits were also treated to an amazing scene that took us back to an iconic Return of the Jedi location and planted the seeds for Boba Fett’s solo show.

It opened with a shot of the twin suns of Tatooine, panning down to Jabba’s Palace. His spot was now occupied by a rather corpulent Bib Fortuna, complete with lackeys and a Twi’lek slave girl. Fennec Shand unceremoniously took them out before Boba claimed the throne and we’ll find out what he’s going to be doing as a crime lord in his own show, The Book of Boba Fett, coming in December 2021.

One quick fan theory that sprung up was that this series will actually be The Mandalorian‘s third season. Perhaps the two runs we’ve just seen will retroactively become ‘The Book of Din Djarin’ and the focus will shift to Temuera Morrison’s character. Supporting this is that The Mandalorian‘s been confirmed to return around the same time next year and that Din’s plotline with Grogu seemed to have been resolved in the finale.

That being said, I still think the two shows will run concurrently, as there was an obvious unresolved conflict between Din and Bo-Katan over who has the right to wield the Darksaber. In the meantime, it seems that The Book of Boba Fett could be a kind of Star Wars underworld anthology series. Longtime fans will remember the very fun Tales from Jabba’s Palace short story collection that recounted the past of folks like Salacious Crumb, Oola and Boba himself. Why not something along those lines focusing on the various seedy characters that we’ve been introduced to in The Mandalorian?

In any case, let’s hope we get more information soon, especially as the Star Wars Disney+ shows are about to explode with everything that’s coming our way.