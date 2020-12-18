The Mandalorian Season 2 Post-Credits Scene And Boba Fett Spinoff Explained

Star Wars fans have been left reeling following the arrival of The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale. “Chapter 16: The Rescue” sees Din Djarin and his band of allies infiltrate Moff Gideon’s ship to rescue Grogu, though only thanks to the last minute appearance of an iconic Jedi Master are they able to walk away the victors. While this iteration of Luke Skywalker isn’t played by Mark Hamill – the actor’s de-aged face was superimposed on a double – Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni certainly nailed the character’s authenticity and strength as he carved a path through hordes of Dark Troopers.

Luke, of course, isn’t the only recognizable character from the Original Trilogy to make a comeback in the series. Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison) made his long-awaited return to Star Wars canon as well after his presumed death in Return of the Jedi, immediately reestablishing himself, yet again, as a fan favorite. And following the speculation that a dedicated spinoff for Fett is on the cards, the House of Mouse has now officially teased it.

While plot details remain incredibly sparse, a post-credits scene shown following the conclusion of “Chapter 16” suggests that Fett’s solo story will not only revisit his past (how did he escape the Sarlacc Pit?), but explore his life post-Empire. Returning to Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine, the unaltered clone is seen mercilessly dispatching the remnants of his former employer’s entourage, including Bib Fortuna, who’s unceremoniously removed from Jabba’s oversized throne. The implication, then, is that Boba intends to become the leader of his own crime syndicate operating out of the desert planet, with former Imperial assassin Fennec Shand serving as his right hand woman.

That’s our take, at least. But be sure to let us know what direction you think The Book of Boba Fett will go in before it lands on Disney Plus next year in the comments below!