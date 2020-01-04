The Internet’s Now Debating What It Means To Be A True Star Wars Fan

The Rise of Skywalker is currently playing in theaters as the final film in the Sequel Trilogy, bringing the saga to a conclusive end after more than 40 years of storytelling. Yet, the fact that it’s as controversial as its predecessor is all the proof you need to realize that Star Wars is perpetually doomed to be divisive.

The Last Jedi surprised viewers by exploring new themes that went against what Abrams had planted in The Force Awakens. These were mysteries that people wanted to be solved by the end of the Sequel Trilogy, but Rian Johnson didn’t care much about catering to fan requests, and ultimately decided it was better to serve the characters and the narrative as a whole. Though director J.J. Abrams insists that The Rise of Skywalker isn’t backtracking from its predecessor in any way, no one can deny that the two movies fail to tonally or thematically complement each other.

This has led to an uproar on the internet, with The Last Jedi loyalists, among which movie critics have been the most vocal, and The Rise of Skywalker lovers constantly digging at each other’s throat for dominion over the volatile fandom. And perhaps with more than 40 years of content at our disposal, it’s high time we decided what it actually means to be a “Star Wars fan.”

Apparently, this is what the internet’s now debating, and if you care to dive into that particular swamp, you can read some of the arguments here:

Seeing the Star Wars movies does not make you a Star Wars fan. Actual Star Wars fans have done some of the following:

* Read the novelizations

* Read books in the EU

* Read new canon books

* Read some comics

* Watched the animated shows

* Participated in SW discussion groups. — Ed Powell (@DrEdPowell) January 2, 2020

As a guy who has done all those things, and written a bunch of Star Wars comics, I'm here to tell you that you're a Star Wars fan if you like Star Wars. That's it. Period. (This kind of fandom gatekeeping is toxic and embarrassing.) https://t.co/3R4UNzOOWS — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) January 2, 2020

Oh, you’re a Star Wars fan? Name every one of Vader’s lil robotic toes pic.twitter.com/6wxqgkUPn0 — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) January 2, 2020

Hi, I have done all these things, including moderating a message board and running a fan blog and this guy is full of shit. All you need to be a #StarWars fan is like some #StarWars. Not even all of it! (There is SO MUCH!) Your "fan resume" means nothing. pic.twitter.com/OFoIyCEjDK — Dunc (@clubjade) January 2, 2020

You're not a real #StarWars fan if you put parameters on what makes a real Star Wars fan. pic.twitter.com/ZLrH4ta8hQ — Karen (@Khallion) January 2, 2020

Seeing the Star Wars movies does not make you a Star Wars fan. Actual Star Wars fans have done some of the following:

* Slide to the left

* Slide to the right

* Take it back now y'all

* One hop this time

* Right foot let's stomp

* Left foot let's stomp

* Cha cha real smooth https://t.co/VbV9aNaaSL — ben mekler (@benmekler) January 2, 2020

To be a Star Wars fan you must first • Bath in wine from Skywalker Ranch

• Have the entire catalogue of legends memorized

• Embark on a pilgrimage to Galaxy Edge by foot

• Can recite the Christmas Special backwards

• Been punch in the face by a Lucasfilm employee — Lynn *Sky* Walker (@lynnyneal) January 2, 2020

Listen up, you’re not a real Star Wars fan if: -You don’t like baby Yoda -You don’t love baby Yoda -You wouldnt risk everything for baby Yoda -You wouldnt burn down everything for baby Yoda -baby Yoda — The MandaTORIan (@ToriFett) January 2, 2020

Not a Star Wars fan. I literally only like Clone Wars and the Ewok movies… and I know this is 100% BS. — Jan Arrah (@JanArrah) January 2, 2020

After all the debates and controversies that fans have gone through, a moment of peace and unanimity for Star Wars seems improbable and far-fetched. Ironic, as both the forces of the dark side and the light keep clashing in a galaxy far, far away, so does this fandom.

This has all surfaced amidst rumors that there exists a director’s cut for The Rise of Skywalker which could drastically help the convoluted plot of the film and with one of the actors even somehow confirming the existence of this cut, we’ll have to wait and see whether Lucasfilm decides to release the extended version after the movie ends its theatrical run.