Let’s be real: ending a nine-part, 42-year-old film series as iconic as Star Wars was never going to be an easy task. I mean, it’s hard to please everybody, right?

That said, while The Rise Of Skywalker had a few plot holes and storytelling bumps along its 142 minute runtime, it’s fair to say that the movie was a pretty entertaining rollercoaster ride overall with enough electrifying razzle-dazzle to power a fleet of imperial death stars and super star destroyers.

Of course, with the recent sci-fi flick’s mixed critical and fan reception, one recurring criticism leveled at the sequel is that the pacing felt a little rushed and some characters weren’t given enough screen time. Interestingly, a lot of fans are now even calling for Lucasfilm to release a “J.J. Cut” of the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, which would be an extended version including all of the stuff that they removed from director J.J. Abrams’ cut of the movie.

Thankfully, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us [SPOILERS] would be Rey’s new trainer in the film, young Luke will appear in the Obi-Wan show and that Rey is Palpatine’s [SPOILERS], all of which have now been confirmed to be 100% true – have revealed to us that Abrams is in the process of trying to convince the studio to release his cut of the pic on Blu-ray/DVD. Or at least, a longer cut than what we got in theaters, with a lot of the extra scenes that were removed now restored.

The unreleased footage will allegedly shed more light on the background of Palpatine and how he was resurrected, as well as more scenes involving Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). Additionally, it would feature some Force ghost cameos from the voices we heard at the end. After all, we know that folks like Hayden Christensen shot scenes that were never used.

From what we understand, the studio is said to be undecided on what to do, but is “strongly considering” releasing an extended cut of some sort right now. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us [SPOILERS] would die in Rise months before it hit theaters, we have no reason to doubt it.

But what say you? Would you like to see a director’s cut for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? Or were you happy with what we got? Let us know in the usual place down below.