Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show Will Feature A Young Luke Skywalker

Ewan McGregor is finally returning to the Star Wars universe very soon for an Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series coming to Disney Plus. Taking place during the gap between the prequel and original trilogies, the show can get to grips with this ripe period of the franchise’s timeline and feature various fan favorite characters, too. For instance, Luke Skywalker is an obvious example, seeing as Kenobi spent two decades of his life on Tatooine to keep Anakin’s son safe.

Sure enough, We Got This Covered has now heard that Luke will appear in the Obi-Wan series. Specifically, we’re hearing he’ll feature as a young boy somewhere between the ages of 3-6. This comes from the same sources who previously told us that the Disney Plus show was on its way, and that McGregor was returning for it, months before it was announced, so we’ve got no reason to doubt the intel.

This stipulated age is interesting though when put together with when we know the show will be set. Lucasfilm has confirmed that the series takes place eight years after Revenge of the Sith. As Episode III ends with Obi-Wan handing baby Luke to his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, this naturally means the young Skywalker will be around eight years of age during its events. So, perhaps Luke won’t actually appear in the main storyline of the show but, say, in flashbacks to Obi-Wan watching over the boy over the years instead.

We’ve already brought you the news that Darth Maul could also show up in the series, following on from his cameo in Solo, and other sources have theorized about Darth Vader turning up as well. Though as of yet, none of this has been confirmed by Lucasfilm.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is due to shoot next year, with scripts already in the can. As such, it shouldn’t be too much longer now before we begin to learn a little more about which characters we can expect to see make appearances.