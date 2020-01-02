A Reddit post has been doing the rounds online this week, with the user claiming that inside info points to Lucasfilm taking creative control of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker away from director J.J. Abrams. This comes in the face of a lot of backlash against the movie. So, with fans looking for someone to blame for Episode IX disappointing them, the post has pointed to the studio being the real enemy and not the filmmaker. As such, it looks like we’ve now got another “Release the Snyder Cut” movement on our hands, as SW fans have got #ReleaseTheJJCut trending on Twitter currently.

It’s important to note that the intel contained in the Reddit post hasn’t been confirmed by the studio as of yet, and probably won’t be, but it does fit with certain things we know about the production of Rise, as even co-writer Chris Terrio has said that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy pressed some concepts onto the creative team, including the resurrection of Emperor Palpatine. A lot of folks are furious about the alleged studio meddling, then, and are now calling for Abrams’ preferred cut of the film to emerge.

This is super interesting, and obviously FULL of spoilers if you haven't seen #TheRiseOfSkywalker. And I know it will never happen, but I would love to see them #ReleaseTheJJCut #ReleaseTheAbramsCut on the DVD when it comes out. #DirectorsCut #StarWars https://t.co/KBFwKpYYGE — Jedi Fangirl (@jedifangirl) January 2, 2020

#ReleaseTheAbramsCut

For people who are lost disney basically changed the whole movie to sabotage JJ Abrams and Warner Brothers. They want DC to stay in Limbo a few pictures to explain pic.twitter.com/NTdO6R5KYt — Marie (@Marie52276042) January 2, 2020

Of course, the campaign quickly kicked up a storm on social media.

According to the rumored details of Abrams’ original vision, there could have been a romance for Finn and Poe, after all, something Disney nixed. This would gel with Oscar Isaac’s own pointed comments at the Mouse House’s expense, and needless to say, fans are up in arms about it.

this could be fake but wbk that disney is just a bunch of cowards. homophobia and racism at it’s finest pic.twitter.com/0kz01QVaXd — poe damerons left shoe (@poekencbi) January 2, 2020

Likewise, Abrams’ version of the ending is said to have gone even further than the theatrical cut, as past Jedi didn’t just appear in vocal cameos but would have shown up in the flesh. And, if you believe it’s real, fans are desperate to see it.

Even those who were perfectly happy with the actual film want this fabled Abrams cut.

I was content with the movie and thought it was good, but seeing that it could have been better but was axed by The Mouse is upsetting. #ReleaseTheAbramsCut #releasethejjcut https://t.co/57bXcqdeWi — Silent Naito, Holy Naito (@BadDreamJeff) January 2, 2020

On the other hand, there are those who are not buying into the Reddit post and are wondering whether what fans don’t like about Rise is simply just down to Abrams and Terrio’s own storytelling choices.

isnt it possible that, get this, jj and chris just fucked this up all by themselves #ReleaseTheJJCut — prince ben organa solo of alderaan (@jewishbensolo) January 2, 2020

Furthermore, some are highly skeptical that an alternate director’s cut actually exists, though they’d like to get the chance to watch it.

I’m a little skeptical that it exists, or that it has all the scenes rumored to be in it, but it couldn’t be any worse than the version of TROS that ended up in theaters #ReleaseTheJJCut#FinnPoeForever — Travis Roy (@travisbroy) January 2, 2020

Tell us, what are your feelings about an Abrams cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Sound off in the comments section down below.