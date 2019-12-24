If he had it his way, Oscar Isaac would have had his character Poe develop a romantic relationship with Finn (John Boyega) in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

After first meeting early on in The Force Awakens, a beautiful friendship quickly sprung up and though the duo never became anything more than just that – friends – it wasn’t like there weren’t any signs that they could have romantic feelings for one another. Not to mention that it was something the fans desperately wanted to happen, too.

But it wasn’t only the fans, as both Isaac and Boyega support a romance between the two characters as well. Unfortunately, though, it’s not up to them and it seems that it’s something that the studio just wasn’t ready to commit to.

Speaking with IGN recently, Isaac explained that whenever he tried to push for the duo’s friendship to head in that direction, the bosses at Disney shut him down.

“I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking – love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other. I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Isaac has been vocal about being roadblocked when trying to get Finn and Poe to develop a romantic relationship and it seems it’s just not something the studio was willing to budge on. Even though they did include a small moment of LGBT representation in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Sure, it wasn’t much, but at least it was something and with any luck, it’s a sign of bigger things to come.

Tell us, though, what do you think about Isaac’s comments here? Was Disney right to hold off on developing a romance for Finn and Poe, or would you have liked to see them head in that direction? Let us know in the usual place down below.