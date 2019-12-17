In case you didn’t hear the other week, it’s been confirmed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won’t feature a romantic relationship for Poe and Finn, despite many fans demanding it.

In fact, Poe Dameron himself, Oscar Isaac, made the revelation, telling us earlier this month that he was definitely hoping to see some sort of romantic spark between the pair. But alas, Disney, Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams have seemingly decided against it.

If you ask Isaac, that decision comes down to the fact that people are still “too afraid” of having an LGBT couple in a Star Wars film. And while not everyone would agree with that, it seems that the Powers That Be are likely thinking along those same lines.

Be that as it may, The Rise of Skywalker does still feature some LGBT representation and the moment in question has now been revealed over on Reddit thanks to someone who’s seen the film already. Taking to the website, they shared the following about the small, but welcome bit of representation that the Sequel Trilogy-closer chose to include:

About the LGBT moment in the movie: ” That woman that is close to Leia and Holdo? She kisses a woman in the background at the end.” (It’s Commander D’Acy)

Sure, it’s not much, but it is more than what we got in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year and is a positive step forward for the franchise regardless. One that we’re sure will lead to more representation in future movies and TV shows.

Still, some may be a bit annoyed that this particular moment is so brief, with Variety’s Adam Vary even warning folks that it’s so quick that you may miss it entirely.

Also, I can confirm there is queer representation in #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. It lasts maybe two seconds, and you may miss it entirely. Welp. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how people react to the LGBT representation in the film and if it’s ultimately praised or criticized, but you can make up your own mind about it later this week, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on December 20th.