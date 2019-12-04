Oscar Isaac Thinks People Are Too Afraid Of An LGBT Couple In Star Wars

In case you haven’t heard yet, it’s been openly confirmed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won’t develop Poe and Finn’s relationship in a romantic way.

Per Variety, Poe Dameron himself, Oscar Isaac, made the revelation, admitting that he would have loved to see some sort of romantic spark between his character and John Boyega’s rogue Stormtrooper. He did help FN-2187 escape the clutches of the First Order, after all.

Be that as it may, Isaac went one step further and voiced his own thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker and, more specifically, its decision to overlook any potential Finn-Poe romance. In fact, the actor claimed that people are still “too afraid” of an LGBT couple in a Star Wars movie.

Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control. It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what. But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.

The first point was echoed by co-star John Boyega, who essentially reaffirmed that lack of romantic subplot in The Rise of Skywalker. To his credit, J.J. Abrams has promised LGBT representation in Episode IX – it just won’t revolve around Finn and Poe.

Via Variety:

They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it. But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.

On December 20th, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings the curtain down on this most celebrated saga. It’s a franchise that will be long remembered, and we wouldn’t be too surprised to see Episode IX set new box office records when it arrives in two weeks’ time, as multiple generations of Star Wars flock to their local theaters.