If he had it his way, Oscar Isaac’s character, Poe, would be in a romantic relationship with Finn (John Boyega) in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

If you’ll recall, the pair met early on in The Force Awakens after stormtrooper Finn had a change of heart with the whole dark side and escaped with Poe Dameron to join the Resistance. It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship that saw the duo apart for most of that film leading to a wonderful and dare I say it, intimate embrace at the end. Seriously, if you go back and watch that scene, director J.J. Abrams shoots it almost like two lovers reuniting in an airport terminal.

Poe seems to have no significant other in his life through the two movies though and Finn appears to be in love with Rey who doesn’t feel the same way, while he also discovers that Rose has feelings for him. There’s just a lot of confusion and mixed signals. Which two characters have the best chemistry, though? Well, it’s Poe and Finn, and both Isaac and Boyega support a possible romance between the pair.

Unfortunately, though, it’s not up to them. While speaking to Variety at a recent press junket, Isaac talked about the potential of going down that path, saying that people are still “too afraid” for it to ever happen.

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control. It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what. But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

Also in conversation with Variety, J.J. Abrams pitched in on the topic as well, describing Finn and Poe’s relationship as being “a far deeper one than a romantic one.” That’s a very Disney response and rest assured, the higher ups at the Mouse House and Lucasfilm would never risk “offending” a certain sector of Star Wars fans. It’s a sad commentary on society, indeed