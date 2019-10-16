There are many questions fans have going into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Is Rey the titular Skywalker? How does Palpatine return? Does Kylo Ren get redeemed? And most importantly, is FinnPoe going to become an actual thing?

Ever since their friendship blossomed in The Force Awakens, there’s been a vocal call for John Boyega’s former Stormtrooper and Oscar Isaac’s Resistance pilot to get together by the end of the Sequel Trilogy. Well, the time for that is now.

Thankfully, Boyega is, as always, keeping our hopes alive. He’s been fueling FinnPoe shippers yet again this week on Twitter as one fan joked that, because Rey’s standing in front of them, we can deduce that the two men are holding hands behind her back in that newly-released Rise of Skywalker promo image. Boyega shared the post and replied: “Damn. How d’you know?” As you can imagine, fans went crazy for it, with the actor’s comeback now sitting at over 4K likes.

Honestly, Boyega must be the biggest supporter of FinnPoe there is. Isaac, for his part, is also up for a potential romance to happen, but will it actually play out in Episode IX? When asked to pick the most enduring relationship in Rise at D23, Boyega did confidently reply with his favourite couple, so take from that what you will.

If Episode IX leaves things unresolved for the pair, though, fans shouldn’t despair, as we could get more of them elsewhere in the future of the franchise. We Got This Covered has heard that Lucasfilm is planning a Finn and Poe Disney Plus TV show, which would be set after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, for later down the line. So, the Skywalker saga may be about to end, but the FinnPoe saga looks set to continue.