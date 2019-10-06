Finn And Poe May Get Their Own Star Wars TV Show

Finn and Poe’s friendship has been one of the most fan favorite pairings of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, with John Boyega and Oscar Isaac’s characters being the subject of a lot of love and hopes that they might even develop a romance ever since we first met them in 2015’s The Force Awakens. Of course, the current trilogy will conclude with December’s The Rise of Skywalker, but the good news for FinnPoe fans is that the duo will likely return after that.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan – the upcoming Episode IX is not the last we’ll see of the former Stormtrooper and the Resistance pilot. However, it’s still unclear exactly where they’ll show up next. We’ve been informed that one of the ideas rolling around though is that Finn and Poe could get their own Disney Plus TV series at some point.

And while that’s not set in stone just yet, it at least seems to indicate that nothing bad will happen to either character in Rise. And it also seemingly confirms that their friendship with only thicken if they’re to stick around each other enough to potentially get a spinoff show. Boyega did say FinnPoe is the most enduring relationship in The Rise of Skywalker, after all, and while we assumed he was just joking and teasing the fans as he often does, there may’ve been more truth in his comment than we realized.

As for what role the duo will play in Rise, we know that most of the gang will remain together throughout the film, though it’s likely that they may split into two as the plot deepens. We’ll also find out more about Poe’s surprisingly sketchy past, which involves the introduction of Keri Russell’s Zorri Bliss. Whether they’ll actually become an item, however, is still unknown and a topic of much discussion.

While we wait for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to arrive this Christmas, let us know how you feel about a potential Finn and Poe series in the comments section down below.