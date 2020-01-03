After the initial backlash against the character following The Last Jedi – and the hideous online bullying the actress received – Rose Tico, as played by Kelly Marie Tran, had amassed a huge fanbase with a lot of loyal viewers excited to see more of her in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Unfortunately, though, Tran ended up having hardly any screentime in the film, with Rose not allowed to go on the quest with the other heroes and also hardly featuring in the Resistance HQ scenes. So, what the heck happened here?

Well, from what we’ve been seeing all over social media this week, Rose originally had a much bigger role in TROS, with director J.J. Abrams having every intention of giving her a lot to do, but Lucasfilm ultimately cut the size of her part in the movie down to a minimum. Reaching out to our own sources – the same ones who told us [SPOILERS] would die in the film and that Rey is Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] – we’ve been told that this is indeed true and Abrams was hoping to give Rose a much larger role. In addition, we’re hearing that she was set to have a subplot that saw her getting involved in the fight, too.

Co-writer Chris Terrio has previously touched on the disappointing lack of Rose in Rise and claimed that most of Tran’s scenes were to have seen her paired with Leia, but the difficulty in reformatting archival footage of Carrie Fisher meant that her screentime had to be trimmed. Over on Reddit, however, folks are saying that this isn’t the full story, which is something that our own intel echoes. From what we’ve been told, it seems Lucasfilm may have been afraid of provoking the so-called Fandom Menace and purposefully kept Rose’s role to a minimum.

And just in case you didn’t realize how ridiculously small her part in TROS is, Tran is seen on screen for a total of only 1 minute and 16 seconds in the Skywalker saga finale. We don’t yet know whether we’ll ever see any Rose-centric deleted scenes that might’ve been shot and cut, but fingers crossed that at least something will come our way once Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on home video.