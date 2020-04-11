While Tiger King has been dominating viewership on Netflix, there’s another new original production from the streaming giant that’s getting a lot of praise on social media. Love. Wedding. Repeat is the latest Netflix romcom that’s charming consumers the same way The Set Up and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before did. And while the reviews aren’t exactly stellar, subscribers seem to be enjoying it.

Over on Twitter, tons of people are showing their love for the feel-good movie, calling it laugh out loud funny and cute. And below, you’ll find just a sample of what folks are saying:

I just watched love, wedding, repeat on netflix and I have not laughed that hard in a long time. what a cute&fun movie 🥺 — henny (@anniemariehenni) April 11, 2020

Love wedding repeat.. I absolutely loved the movie and yeah Chaz was just a fool😂 — Tayo (@tayo_olatunji5) April 11, 2020

Y'all should go watch Love Wedding Repeat.

Full cruise 😂😂 — wemimo (@wemmiie_) April 11, 2020

@oliviamunn My Fiancé and I just watched Love Wedding Repeat. We so enjoyed the Movie! We laughed and felt for the characters. Your performance was amazing. Showcasing different sides of the same character. — Angel Reyes (@tivo_98) April 11, 2020

I’ll admit, I was skeptical to watch it, but Love Wedding Repeat on Netflix is a legit movie 😂 — Brandon Gagne (@BGagne_94) April 11, 2020

finally time for #LoveWeddingRepeat 🥰👰🏽 — Melissa Sermeno 💋 (@Clix08) April 11, 2020

Sam Caflin should be in more movies #LoveWeddingRepeat — Brian Keltner (@Hello_Keltie) April 11, 2020

A Netflix Rom Com, a shot and a beer. Happy Friday night, y’all! This “Love Wedding Repeat” flick is right up my alley. — Brian V (@thisisnotbrian) April 11, 2020

Love wedding repeat on netflix.. 10/10 — j (@yaanezy) April 11, 2020

If you haven’t seen it yet, the film follows a man named Jack (Sam Claflin) as he tries to make sure his little sister’s wedding goes off without a hitch. But in the process, he has to deal with a crazy ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative and the unexpected return of the one that got away.

While I personally haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, I got serious Death at a Funeral vibes from the trailer. The cast, which includes Freida Pinto, Joel Fry, Aisling Bea and Olivia Munn, all seem like they’re having a great time making what appears to be a breezy romantic comedy, and there’s also apparently a Groundhog Day/Edge of Tomorrow plot device, which we won’t spoil here but sounds quite intriguing.

Not to mention that the more we get of Olivia Munn the better. I bought stock in her career as a big movie star years ago during her Attack of the Show! days. It looked like she was headed to the A-list as well after a memorable turn on The Newsroom. But she’s picked some bad projects in recent years like Mortdecai and Ride Along 2. Even her franchise decisions like X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator didn’t go well.

In any case, we could all use a laugh right about now and based on what Netflix subscribers are saying, checking out Love. Wedding. Repeat this weekend might be a good idea.