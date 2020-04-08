Tiger King Had Over 30 Million Viewers In Its First 10 Days

If you’ve yet to hear of Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, you probably don’t have an account and haven’t been on social media over the last month. It’s a bonafide hit on its own right, spawning thousands of memes, viral opinion pieces, and crazy theories – and it’s seeing an even bigger audience as people are forced to stay indoors during the current pandemic.

Surprising almost no one, Tiger King – which sees big cat enthusiast and zoo owner Joe Exotic in a legal and personal battle with conservationist Carol Baskin – raked in an exceptional 34.3 million viewers in its first 10 days on Netflix. For comparison, season 2 of the Netflix hit Stranger Things brought in a bit less at only 31.2 – a mind-blowing thought, indeed. Since then, the show has gone on to break a record for holding the #1 spot on the platform’s Top 10 list, which was added in February.

For fans of Tiger King feeling sad that the show didn’t give them the closure they may have hoped to see, they’ll be happy to hear that the producers have given some thought to a second season of the show. In the meantime, an unexpected final episode is coming to the first season this week. We don’t know what day for sure just yet, but Netflix is known to drop new content on Fridays, so April 10th seems like a good bet.

Additionally, Rob Lowe has confirmed that he and American Horror Story executive producer Ryan Murphy are developing their own version of the crazy events that transpired in real life. But Lowe and Murphy aren’t alone in their interest of Joe Exotic and his unusual story – SNL’s Kate McKinnon is expected to play Joe’s rival, Carol Baskin, in a limited series adaptation from Universal Content Productions.

Keep it tuned here for more on Tiger King as it continues to blow the minds of viewers across the world.