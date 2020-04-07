Tiger King Holds Record For Longest Time At Number 1 In Netflix Top 10

You can’t visit social media without seeing a dozen memes and references to the world’s most talked-about show, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The insane docu-series about the big cat collectors and conservationists has taken over the world with its mystery, hilarious stars, and absolutely bonkers real life events ever since its March 20th debut on Netflix.

In fact, Tiger King has now held the #1 spot on the platform for 16 consecutive days, marking the longest time any show or film has maintained the position since the streaming service introduced its Top 10 list in February. The only content to come close to Tiger King‘s record is Mark Wahlberg’s Spenser Confidential and the reality show Love Is Blind, both of which held the spot for six days each. The kooky series doesn’t seem to be losing steam, either, so it’s likely to continue strengthening its record for the foreseeable future.

If you’re as obsessed with Tiger King as the rest of the world, you’re sure to be happy to hear that the producers have hinted at making a second season of the show. In the meantime, the first season is receiving an unexpected final episode this week. While a release date for the outing hasn’t been announced, it’s safe to assume it’ll drop on Friday, April 10th – that’s the day Netflix is best known for releasing new content.

Even better, keep your eyes peeled for a future film adaptation, as Rob Lowe has confirmed that he and American Horror Story executive producer Ryan Murphy are working on developing a “version of this insane story.” But Lowe and Murphy aren’t the only ones – SNL’s Kate McKinnon is attached to a limited series adaptation from Universal Content Productions as well.

Stay tuned here for more news on the various Tiger King projects as they make their way through development.