The Internet Is Freaking Out Over New Suicide Squad Trailer

By 26 mins ago
At long last, the first trailer for James Gunn’s soft reboot The Suicide Squad has arrived, and it delivers exactly what fans were expecting to see, which is meant as a compliment in this case. It’s foul-mouthed, violent and incredibly weird, which is to be expected from a filmmaker who got his start at schlock merchants Troma before eventually spearheading the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

There are no doubt going to be more than a few folks who instantly dismiss The Suicide Squad as Guardians with an R-rating, and while there’s definitely an argument to be made over that particular point, handing Gunn complete creative freedom without keeping him constrained to a PG-13 looks to have worked out pretty well and been a smart move by Warner Bros.

Gone is the dark and gritty aesthetic, and hopefully the heavy-handed studio interference as well. Needless to say, the internet already has plenty of thoughts about the first look at The Suicide Squad, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

It certainly looks as though it’s got the potential to be the most bizarre comic book blockbuster audiences have seen in a long time, while John Cena could be an early contender for the movie’s resident scene-stealer, which is just as well seeing as he’s already filming a HBO Max spinoff series for Peacemaker.

Unsurprisingly for a James Gunn film, there’s also a heavy Michael Rooker presence in the footage, and the hype train has officially left the station as we begin the countdown to The Suicide Squad crashing into theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.

