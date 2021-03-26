The Internet Is Freaking Out Over New Suicide Squad Trailer

At long last, the first trailer for James Gunn’s soft reboot The Suicide Squad has arrived, and it delivers exactly what fans were expecting to see, which is meant as a compliment in this case. It’s foul-mouthed, violent and incredibly weird, which is to be expected from a filmmaker who got his start at schlock merchants Troma before eventually spearheading the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

There are no doubt going to be more than a few folks who instantly dismiss The Suicide Squad as Guardians with an R-rating, and while there’s definitely an argument to be made over that particular point, handing Gunn complete creative freedom without keeping him constrained to a PG-13 looks to have worked out pretty well and been a smart move by Warner Bros.

Gone is the dark and gritty aesthetic, and hopefully the heavy-handed studio interference as well. Needless to say, the internet already has plenty of thoughts about the first look at The Suicide Squad, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

the suicide squad trailer looks fun. intrigued by the choice of some of the more sillier heroes.

wish there were more gals though — dorian (@lavendersmenace) March 26, 2021

Me after watching the Suicide Squad trailer. https://t.co/hKFVxXhzap — ivan (@ivnxnuno) March 26, 2021

The suicide squad trailer looks incredible PURRRR — ᱬ (@beyoncevision) March 26, 2021

The trailer for James Gunn's #TheSuicideSquad is genuinely more entertaining than the entire theatrical cut of 2016's Suicide Squad https://t.co/sTmfLgUhIy — Renton (@sardonicgeek) March 26, 2021

OMFG KING SHARK IS SO ADORABLE 🥺 (ummm why are there no suicide squad king shark gifs yet. the trailer is been up for 18min you slackers) — Miss Miniver (@MissMiniver) March 26, 2021

Just a watched the new Suicide Squad trailer and I'm in. — Duug of the Dead (@Duugy13) March 26, 2021

My excitement for the Suicide Squad trailer is negated by the idea that I’ll need to see Peter Capaldi’s head explode in gruesome detail. But dang it, that movie looks rad. — Aaron Amendola (@TurboHoodie) March 26, 2021

finished #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier like OH SHIT and then saw the #SuicideSquad trailer like OH SHIT AGAIN! if John Cena would do that for liberty, imagine what he would do for hustle, loyalty, and respect. — Beefy (@beefyness) March 26, 2021

Omg @JamesGunn 's The suicide squad trailer!!!! Love itttt🧡 — Hkartworks (@HKartworks) March 26, 2021

The suicide squad trailer? I love it — 漂亮的男孩 (@NkwaziShaun) March 26, 2021

The Suicide Squad 2 Trailer looks soo bazonkos and crazy action. I'm hyped already 😃😃 The new Squad looks freaking amazing and crazing. and James Gunn is my favorite director and I love him ❤

The Suicide Squad 2 hyped me up already and I'm definitely excited 😁 😆 ☺ 😄 https://t.co/xf9arogIqu — Trailer Gamer (@TrailerGamer4) March 26, 2021

Love the new Suicide Squad trailer, but I have to wonder whose idea it was to have Peacemaker be a floating helmet. Not a bad choice, but I'm just curious. — Jordan Woollen (Source Connect & Zoom ahoy!) (@JordanWoollenVO) March 26, 2021

I love the Suicide Squad trailer. In fact I think it's Marvellous. *ducks* — Lisa Holdsworth 💙 (@WorksWithWords) March 26, 2021

It certainly looks as though it’s got the potential to be the most bizarre comic book blockbuster audiences have seen in a long time, while John Cena could be an early contender for the movie’s resident scene-stealer, which is just as well seeing as he’s already filming a HBO Max spinoff series for Peacemaker.

Unsurprisingly for a James Gunn film, there’s also a heavy Michael Rooker presence in the footage, and the hype train has officially left the station as we begin the countdown to The Suicide Squad crashing into theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.