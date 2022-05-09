The internet is going mad over multiverses in Twitter’s favorite new meme

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has hit cinemas and now fans are traversing their memories, reminiscing their personal “multiverse of madness” moments from television, movies, and video games.

The many different realities folding and crossing over into one project is cinema’s latest trend, with Marvel and DC really leaning into the idea. With soon-to-be Michael Keaton returning as Batman, and both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s a great time to be a superhero actor from 25 years ago needing more work.

However, these massive crossovers aren’t limited to just comic book property ideas, and fans are recounting the best “multiverse” moments in what is fast becoming the internet’s favorite meme.

Disney has been doing this for years prior to their acquisition of Marvel, with Hannah Montana, Suite Life on Deck, and Wizards of Waverly Place — this stuff went gangbusters in the late 2000s.

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/3LZ2KEkm2n — Tom™ (@sameoldsouvnir) May 7, 2022

One of the internet’s most-loved obscure kids’ shows, Jimmy Neutron, crossed over with Fairly OddParents, fusing them together for some a 3D animation horror beyond our comprehension.

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/iKQjZ88qtS — dev ✩ (@suavap) May 8, 2022

Cartoon Network’s myriad of animated marvels also crossed over several times, and again, the 2000s kids had it so good for team-ups. Even if Ben 10 was absolutely mid compared to his brief co-star Captain Planet.

This was my Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/PN1hJd7o3p — Hanna-Barbera ScreenCaps (@HannaBarberaCap) May 9, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/IzJQkL2KY2 — Doodle Spong Enterprises/Video Game Textures OOC (@KPooper2005) May 9, 2022

Tumblr’s Superwholock stans had a stranglehold on the internet for a long time in the early 2010s, and frankly, we may never see teenagers make fan edits as aggressively again. What a time to be alive.

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/KThPB26ap1 — v. (@nygmqs) May 8, 2022

Now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe includes a few Gossip Girl alum, most importantly Sebastian Stan. But the MCU is nowhere near as complex as the actual Gossip Girl show, arguably the height of 2000s TV. Kevin Feige truly could never.

This was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/iFfNUKZm9f — Gossip Girl out of context (@GGOoCx) May 7, 2022

To be brutally honest, Disney has had a multiverse monopoly for years now. Like endless crossovers, the Mouse House cannot be stopped and has no hesitation crossing over and destroying the sacred timeline.

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/NFsHD4vTeB — ً dre (@kaizoku2times) May 8, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently in cinemas now, with fans still coming to terms with its extreme ending teasing more madness on its way.