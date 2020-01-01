The Internet’s Loving Cillian Murphy In The New Quiet Place 2 Trailer

In case you haven’t heard, the first full trailer for A Quiet Place 2 is now online. And while the 2-and-a-half-minute preview gives us a lot to process, much of the internet is still wrapping its head around Cillian Murphy’s rugged new look.

Though the Peaky Blinders actor was a Christopher Nolan regular for much of the late 2000s and early 2010s, Murphy’s major cinematic outings have been a little rarer in recent years.

For many viewers, A Quiet Place 2 will be the first time witnessing the actor on the big screen since 2017’s Dunkirk, and going by the recent online response, the filmgoing public is getting pretty excited at the thought of seeing the 28 Days Later star in another post-apocalyptic landscape:

bearded, tattooed, rugged cillian murphy in a quiet place part 2 is everything i never knew i needed. pic.twitter.com/8pe5fTPJxQ — kayleigh (@benscallum) January 1, 2020

The trailer for A Quiet Place 2 has been out for less than an hour and Cillian Murphy is already trending in the UK for being hot. pic.twitter.com/WDlPKYTflX — J (@DullSkuggery2) January 1, 2020

HOT HOMELESS LOOKING CILLIAN MURPHY…I HAVE OFFICALY ASCENDED pic.twitter.com/WH1exGYDyN — t (@jacesrhee) January 1, 2020

CILLIAN MURPHY BEARDED AND DIRTIED IS HITTING ME VERY HARD. pic.twitter.com/gatQTB0GUf — 𝔸. 🐞 (@veneredirimmel) January 1, 2020

cillian murphy better stop being so versatile otherwise we’re gonna have to cast him in every movie ever pic.twitter.com/7xCB9iGHtT — delanie (@skylinetaron) January 1, 2020

Cillian Murphy is the most underrated actor currently working, glad he’s getting the recognition he deserves. His range is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/5zhf1I5L6X — Robert Richmond (@RobertRichmond0) January 1, 2020

The sequel to 2018’s critically acclaimed and hugely profitable A Quiet Place will also serve as the series debut for Djimon Hounsou of Blood Diamond and Guardians of the Galaxy fame. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt reprises her role as Evelyn Abbott, while Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return as Regan and Marcus, respectively.

As for the father of the Abbott family, though Lee met a sad fate in the first film, we certainly can’t rule out a cameo, especially when actor John Krasinski is serving as the sequel’s director. In fact, if the new trailer is anything to go by, then the movie will even journey back to before the events of the original to observe the family on the first day of the invasion.

Nonetheless, the bulk of the sequel will presumably pick up where the last movie left off, which is where Murphy and his soundproof bunker come into the picture. From the look of things, A Quiet Place 2 could be taking a page from the George A. Romero playbook by making the monsters into a mere catalyst for a conflict between humans, but all will be revealed when the film hits theaters on March 20th.