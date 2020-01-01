Home / movies

The Internet’s Loving Cillian Murphy In The New Quiet Place 2 Trailer

By 2 hours ago
x

In case you haven’t heard, the first full trailer for A Quiet Place 2 is now online. And while the 2-and-a-half-minute preview gives us a lot to process, much of the internet is still wrapping its head around Cillian Murphy’s rugged new look.

Though the Peaky Blinders actor was a Christopher Nolan regular for much of the late 2000s and early 2010s, Murphy’s major cinematic outings have been a little rarer in recent years.

For many viewers, A Quiet Place 2 will be the first time witnessing the actor on the big screen since 2017’s Dunkirk, and going by the recent online response, the filmgoing public is getting pretty excited at the thought of seeing the 28 Days Later star in another post-apocalyptic landscape:

Emily Blunt Fights To Survive In First A Quiet Place 2 Photo
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

The sequel to 2018’s critically acclaimed and hugely profitable A Quiet Place will also serve as the series debut for Djimon Hounsou of Blood Diamond and Guardians of the Galaxy fame. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt reprises her role as Evelyn Abbott, while Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return as Regan and Marcus, respectively.

As for the father of the Abbott family, though Lee met a sad fate in the first film, we certainly can’t rule out a cameo, especially when actor John Krasinski is serving as the sequel’s director. In fact, if the new trailer is anything to go by, then the movie will even journey back to before the events of the original to observe the family on the first day of the invasion.

Nonetheless, the bulk of the sequel will presumably pick up where the last movie left off, which is where Murphy and his soundproof bunker come into the picture. From the look of things, A Quiet Place 2 could be taking a page from the George A. Romero playbook by making the monsters into a mere catalyst for a conflict between humans, but all will be revealed when the film hits theaters on March 20th.

Source: CinemaBlend

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...