New Trailer For A Quiet Place 2 Sneaks Its Way Online

As another decade of film reaches its end to become part of our collective history, there’s no better time to look forward to what the theaters (and our Netflix accounts) have waiting for us in 2020. And sure to be one of the biggest releases is A Quiet Place 2, the sequel to 2018’s surprise blockbuster starring real life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

A teaser trailer for the film was released a couple of weeks ago, but it was basically just a glorified reminder that a sequel was coming and that silence is still the golden rule in its post-apocalyptic monster infested setting. Well, luckily 2020 is starting off strong as a brand new preview for the pic has now dropped and can be seen up above, teasing a terrifying new adventure for audiences to get excited about.

Krasinski, who directed the first film as well, is back only for directing duties this time (unless he appears in flashback sequences) along with the same small cast of actors. That’d be Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, and her newborn baby and two teenage children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe), who seem to be venturing away from their heavily fortified family home and into uncharted territory.

Emily Blunt Fights To Survive In First A Quiet Place 2 Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A Quiet Place took place almost entirely in one location, so logically the sequel was bound to branch out and expand with new areas and other survivors. And on that note, we know that Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are the biggest new additions to the cast. Whether they’re there to help the Abbotts on their travels or possibly be as dangerous as the subterranean creatures though, remains to be seen.

In any case, we’ll find out soon enough, as A Quiet Place 2 creeps into theaters on March 20th, 2020. And with the story expanded and fresh new faces being added into the mix, it certainly looks like another tense experience that’ll have people talking.