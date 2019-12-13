Audiences will get their first taste of A Quiet Place: Part II this weekend as a brief 15-second teaser trailer is expected to screen before films like Jumanji: The Next Level and Black Christmas. While the brevity of the clip likely won’t be enough to give away any crucial plot details, it should serve as an exciting reminder to moviegoers that the highly-anticipated sequel is on the way and will be arriving in theaters early next year.

Of course, the original science fiction horror film turned out to be a massive hit back in 2018, grossing over $340 million at the box office against a budget of less than $22 million. The unique horror flick was well-received by critics and fans alike, too, garnering a lot of awards recognition for the acting, screenplay and sound editing.

For those unfamiliar, the story revolved around a family trying to survive a post-apocalyptic world in which deadly monsters with supersonic hearing roam the earth. When the mother gets pregnant, the near-mute family has to prepare for a noisy newborn that could endanger all of their lives.

New Photos For A Quiet Place Tease One Of The Year's Best Horror Films

A Quiet Place starred Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, with the latter also having directed the feature. The majority of the cast will be returning for the upcoming follow-up as well and The Office star is back behind the camera. It remains to be seen if the plot picks up right where the last installment left off or if they fast forward into the future, but either way, the film promises to be one of the most talked about horror experiences of next year.

A Quiet Place: Part II will hit theaters on March 20th, 2020, and for your first taste of it, be sure to catch the trailer in theaters this weekend.