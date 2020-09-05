The Internet Is Loving Disney’s Mulan Remake

Six months behind schedule, Disney’s latest live-action remake of one of their animated classics is here, and by charging subscribers an extra $29.99 for Premier Access on top of their Disney Plus subscription to watch it without having to share any of the revenue after pulling the $200 million epic from theaters entirely, Mulan promises to rake in huge profits despite only being available on the small screen.

The critical consensus has been positive so far, too, with the pic currently holding an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score from over 200 reviews, as well as a solid 68 on Metacritic. Most people seem to be in agreement that director Niki Caro made the right decision in approaching the story from a different angle instead of relying on the typical formula for these remakes, which has resulted in many of them being little more than inferior carbon copies of their animated predecessors.

Of course, the lack of famous songs and dragon sidekick Mushu hasn’t gone down too well with some, but on the whole, Mulan is being widely lauded as one of the best Disney live-action remakes yet, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Amazing movie! But given a moment to address the Emperor Mulan doesn't ever address her Chis / and other women's, oppression, and the young witch who changed sides and died, just for the *chance* of a home. Great movie! Misses the mark if the goal is women empowering women. — Tracy (@TracyEire) September 5, 2020

YO IDC WHAT U SAY MULAN WAS AMAZING — m (@meganxyxx) September 5, 2020

Just finished watching Mulan IT WAS AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/YEzJf1vn1p — Larry Rupert (@LarryTheGambian) September 5, 2020

Mulan was soooo amazing!! Girl power indeed!! 💯👏🏻 #Mulan — jochristinemanalangsison (@manalangjuu) September 5, 2020

Just watched the live action version of Disney’s Mulan… it was AMAZING! And truly is a must see the one of the best Disney movies I’ve seen to date!! #Disney #Mulan #ShunYu #Love #Heroine #DisneyPlus #Movie pic.twitter.com/lRV8N6Us52 — Jeff Goodall, Jr (@TheGoodallGroup) September 5, 2020

Holy shit Mulan was amazing!!! — Channing (@channing_setter) September 5, 2020

Mulan. So exquisitely good. Animated feature is definitely great, but this action screen was amazing. Love the message throughout the film. Thank you Disney! — IAN DANIEL (@idannielg) September 5, 2020

This Mulan is amazing THIS MULAN IS AMAZING — AnakeSagie (@Sajeebus) September 5, 2020

I can’t help wishing there was the opportunity to see the film in big screen. Fortunately, Mulan offers a rewarding experience no matter what type of screen you see it on. #Mulan delivers more than just spectacle and @yifei_cc

is beauty and amazing in battle 👏👏👏 https://t.co/1S9MipTRGw pic.twitter.com/vmuYAZM74d — 🎶1기_hey💙이지은 (@16IULeeJiEun) September 5, 2020

Mulan was amazing. 10/10. Watching it in IMAX would made it 10000x better. — DelaRosa (@JeremieDelaRosa) September 5, 2020

Mulan was amazing! So much more aligned with the true legend. ❤️❤️❤️ — Whitney Wickham (YesWitch)🌛 (@WhitneyWickham) September 5, 2020

Man I have no words to describe how amazing Mulan was ! 😍🥰 — Erikson Ivan  | 🇵🇦🇪🇸 (@eriksonivant) September 5, 2020

If Mulan had ended up being released into theaters as originally intended back when the world was a very different place, then there’s every chance it could have ended up troubling a billion dollars at the box office. Not everyone was happy with the decision to send the movie straight to streaming, then, but the majority of fans certainly won’t mind now that they’ve finally got the chance to see it for themselves on Disney Plus, where it seems poised to remain one of the platform’s most popular titles for a long time to come.