How To Watch Mulan On Disney Plus Premier Access

2020 has seen various movies that were set to hit theaters going up on streaming or VOD instead. However, Mulan is a unique case. Disney has made the groundbreaking decision to redirect their big-budget live-action remake – costing around $200 million to produce, it’s actually considered the most expensive of these films to date – from a major theatrical release to a streaming one. Of course, they’ve got to make their money back somehow, so Disney Plus subscribers will have to pay an additional $29.99 to view it.

A lot of people are debating whether or not it’s worth paying that much to watch the film, but if you’ve decided to go for it, then here’s how you can access Mulan. As soon as you open up the app or visit the site on your computer, Mulan will be the first title suggested to you at the top of the page. Once you click that, you’ll be presented with information about Premier Access, the new premium level that Disney is testing out with the movie, and a prompt to purchase. You’ll then be asked to verify your credit card details and, once that’s done, you’re all set. It’s that simple.

Once you’ve paid the fee, Mulan will then be available for you to stream as many times as you like. Of course, the downside is that you don’t exactly own the film, as your access to it will be cut off if and when you cancel your subscription to Disney Plus. Assuming you’re a loyal user of the service, though, and have no plans of jumping ship, then that won’t be a problem. Alternatively, if you’re not tempted to pay $30 for the privilege of watching it, you’ll have to wait until December 4th, when Mulan goes up on the site for all subscribers to enjoy.

Tell us, are you planning on purchasing Mulan this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.