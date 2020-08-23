The Internet Is Loving Robert Pattinson’s Emo Batman

We finally got our first official look at The Batman yesterday as part of DC FanDome, and director Matt Reeves managed to put a hell of a trailer together despite production being forced to shut down just weeks after it had started as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The footage hit all of the beats that the fans were expecting by giving us glimpses of all the major characters, some classic Batman iconography and of course, Robert Pattinson beating a criminal to a pulp with his bare hands.

The only bad thing is that we’re still more than a year away from seeing the finished product, but it isn’t a surprise to find out that the teaser trailer sent the internet into meltdown. However, instead of talking about the plot reveals, cinematography, how the actors look as their comic book counterparts or the first official glimpse at Pattinson suited and booted as the Dark Knight, a lot of people seemed to focus on the leading man’s smudged eyeliner above anything else.

Fans instantly flocked to social media to let it be known that they’re firmly on board with the idea of an emo Batman, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Emo Batman really speaks to me. https://t.co/QY4tLPtY1a — your own personal issues (@nowhere_fa) August 23, 2020

🚨🚨🚨 WE GOT OURSELVES AN EMO BATMAN 🚨🚨🚨 I love Robert to death ex-emo teens rise up!!! pic.twitter.com/A0LxRrKHty — Alejandro (@alejandrodqs) August 22, 2020

My emo ass getting ready to see the new Batman film after hearing a Nirvana song in the trailer pic.twitter.com/PlEulAGHrO — !Megan! (@morethanpilots) August 23, 2020

robert pattinson giving us the perfect emo batman we deserve pic.twitter.com/0CIA6tYD3Z — hiba (@iatemuggles) August 23, 2020

S/O to Matt Reeves for deeply understanding the most important part of Batman lore: Bruce Wayne is emo AF. pic.twitter.com/pxARkVV4w5 — Rosie "The Emo" Knight (@RosieMarx) August 23, 2020

Batman has always been emo, but Robert Pattinson's is the first to have canonically seen MCR live. pic.twitter.com/t0UEff8kbN — Evan Welsh (@evanswelsh15) August 23, 2020

Listen I know this is about "The Batman" but I'd be lying if I said this wasn't closer to how I pictured Edward looking when my emo ass read "Twilight" for the first time in the 9th grade: pic.twitter.com/vXsYs72dWm — Allie Hayes (@ThatFinalGirl) August 23, 2020

THE WORLD DESERVES AN EMO BATMAN LETS GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/qhsjss7iz9 — Imagine Dragons Hate Account. (@_21Average_) August 23, 2020

ppl saying pattinson looks “too emo” it’s literally batman I don’t think there’s another comic book character more emo than him — HK (@HKmatias) August 22, 2020

Based on the brief teaser alone, Pattinson looks to be playing an altogether more damaged version of the Caped Crusader than we’re used to seeing. Sure, Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne definitely had a screw loose and Christian Bale’s might very well have been a sociopath, but the former Twilight star looks as though his performance will truly reflect what happens to the psyche of a billionaire that dresses up in a bat costume to become a nocturnal vigilante. And now, The Batman faces an even bigger challenge in living up to the lofty expectations set by the FanDome footage.