The Internet Is Loving Robert Pattinson’s Emo Batman

We finally got our first official look at The Batman yesterday as part of DC FanDome, and director Matt Reeves managed to put a hell of a trailer together despite production being forced to shut down just weeks after it had started as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The footage hit all of the beats that the fans were expecting by giving us glimpses of all the major characters, some classic Batman iconography and of course, Robert Pattinson beating a criminal to a pulp with his bare hands.

The only bad thing is that we’re still more than a year away from seeing the finished product, but it isn’t a surprise to find out that the teaser trailer sent the internet into meltdown. However, instead of talking about the plot reveals, cinematography, how the actors look as their comic book counterparts or the first official glimpse at Pattinson suited and booted as the Dark Knight, a lot of people seemed to focus on the leading man’s smudged eyeliner above anything else.

Fans instantly flocked to social media to let it be known that they’re firmly on board with the idea of an emo Batman, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Based on the brief teaser alone, Pattinson looks to be playing an altogether more damaged version of the Caped Crusader than we’re used to seeing. Sure, Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne definitely had a screw loose and Christian Bale’s might very well have been a sociopath, but the former Twilight star looks as though his performance will truly reflect what happens to the psyche of a billionaire that dresses up in a bat costume to become a nocturnal vigilante. And now, The Batman faces an even bigger challenge in living up to the lofty expectations set by the FanDome footage.

